Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Remedy Entertainment to Main Market

4 May 2022, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Remedy Entertainment Plc shares (short name: REMEDY) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Remedy Entertainment is a mid cap company within Consumer Discretionary. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in May 2017. Remedy Entertainment is the 112th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Remedy Entertainment is the 33rd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022, and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is the 13th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. Remedy Entertainment is a PC and console game developer creating high quality long-lasting AAA gaming experiences built on our core strength of creating immersive worlds, interesting characters, memorable stories and polished action gameplay. Remedy is renowned for creating games such as Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control that have since evolved into world class gaming franchises. More information "Remedy has been listed on Nasdaq First North Market as from May 2017. Since our First North listing, we have launched several games and expansions, gotten our multi-project model up and running and have expanded our new games pipeline and partner network. We see this as the right time for us to make a transfer to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market," comments Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment. "After having listed on First North Remedy Entertainment has grown rapidly, and we are pleased to see them now to take the step from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Remedy Entertainment to support them in all the stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com