Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy": 19x Kaufen!
WKN: A2DS5E ISIN: FI4000251897 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:02 Uhr
30,950 Euro
+0,550
+1,81 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Remedy Entertainment to Main Market

4 May 2022, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Remedy
Entertainment Plc shares (short name: REMEDY) will commence today on the Main
Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Remedy Entertainment is a mid cap company within
Consumer Discretionary. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland in May 2017. Remedy Entertainment is the 112th company to
transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the
Nordics over the years. Remedy Entertainment is the 33rd company to list on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022, and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq
Helsinki this year. It is the 13th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. 

Remedy Entertainment is a PC and console game developer creating high quality
long-lasting AAA gaming experiences built on our core strength of creating
immersive worlds, interesting characters, memorable stories and polished action
gameplay. Remedy is renowned for creating games such as Max Payne, Alan Wake,
and Control that have since evolved into world class gaming franchises. More
information 

"Remedy has been listed on Nasdaq First North Market as from May 2017. Since
our First North listing, we have launched several games and expansions, gotten
our multi-project model up and running and have expanded our new games pipeline
and partner network. We see this as the right time for us to make a transfer to
Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market," comments Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy
Entertainment. 

 "After having listed on First North Remedy Entertainment has grown rapidly,
and we are pleased to see them now to take the step from our First North Growth
Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.
"We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Remedy Entertainment to
support them in all the stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them
with the increased visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a
listing on the Main Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
