Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy": 19x Kaufen!
WKN: A2DSNH ISIN: DK0060854669 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:02 Uhr
115,20 Euro
+1,00
+0,88 %
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2022 | 08:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 5 May 2022. 



ISIN:         DK0060854669           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ringkjøbing Landbobank      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 29,067,721 shares (DKK 29,067,721)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        688,055 shares (DKK 688,055)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  28,379,666 shares (DKK 28,379,666)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RILBA               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3292               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
