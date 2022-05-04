NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in PGS due to subsequent offering (134/22)

The following information is based on a press release from PGS ASA (PGS) published on May 4, 2022. The Board of PGS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) approves a subsequent offering of up to 38 155 803 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 3.70 per share. The Ex-date is today, May 4, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in PGS (PGS). The option and forward/future contracts in PGS are suspended for trading on May 4, 2022. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065885