- (PLX AI) - Pandora shares rose 3% at the open after posting first-quarter organic growth twice as big as consensus expected, with the strong top-line driving margins upwards.
- • The bottom end of the guidance for the year was also raised
- • Pressure on the consumer will not prevent the company from growing, even in coming quarters, where comparisons in the U.S. become more difficult, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
PANDORA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de