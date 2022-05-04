Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Calvert debut Luxembourg-domiciled responsible investing funds focused on driving positive change, generating long-term value

Calvert Research and Management (Calvert), a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced the European launch of a suite of responsible investing strategies focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors. The new Calvert strategies meet the SFDR Article 9 criteria and have a sustainable investment objective across the ESG spectrum. This news follows MSIM's acquisition of Eaton Vance, Calvert's parent company in March, 2021.

Calvert, a recognized pioneer and leader in responsible investing since 1982, employs proprietary fundamental research, financially material ESG data analysis and direct company engagement to deliver competitive investment results across asset classes. The newly available strategies form a robust suite of offerings that invest in companies with leading ESG characteristics with the core objective of long-term value creation and positive global impact.

The Calvert Article 9 Funds are available through Morgan Stanley Investment Management's distribution network and include the following:

MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Developed Europe Equity Select Fund

MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Developed Markets Equity Select Fund

MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Select Fund

MSINVF Calvert Sustainable US Equity Select Fund

MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund

MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Climate Aligned Fund

"We are excited about leveraging Morgan Stanley Investment Management's leading non-U.S. distribution capabilities to bring Calvert's proven, Principles-based sustainable investment strategies to a much broader universe of investors," said John Streur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvert Research and Management. "Our proprietary research system drives our investment process and enables us to identify the companies leading their peers in managing financially material ESG risks and opportunities, and those that are positioned for longer-term success and improved societal outcomes."

Promoting environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, advocating for equitable societies and enhanced societal outcomes as well as demanding accountable governance and transparent operations are the core of the Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which form the foundation of Calvert's investment process.

Calvert is a signatory to, and has played a leading role in spearheading, a number of global initiatives such as the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative's Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI), the Women's Empowerment Principles and the UN Global Compact. Calvert also partners extensively with leading academic institutions and other ESG-oriented organizations to promote industry leading collaborative research.

"The combination of our research and engagement processes plus our work to support global change initiatives position us to offer impact-driven, responsible investing strategies that deliver long-term shareholder value and drive positive change," added Mr. Streur.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Calvert's historic understanding of ESG analysis, knowledge of responsible investing and success in long-term value creation to our European clients," said Jacques Chappuis, Global Head of Distribution and Co-Head of the Solutions and Multi-Asset Group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.. "Investors are increasingly focused on sustainability, and the launch of these new funds demonstrates our focus on delivering our clients best-in-class and market-leading products and solutions that align investor values with financial outcomes. European investors have a sophisticated understanding of how sustainability factors can lead to business success and Calvert has been honing this process for 40 years."

This fund is approved and will be available in the coming weeks

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies, with approximately $37.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022.

With roots in responsible investing dating back to the 1982 launch of the first mutual fund to oppose investing in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa, the firm seeks to generate favourable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 767 investment professionals around the world and $1.4 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2022. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

