Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy": 19x Kaufen!
WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:16 Uhr
19,630 Euro
-0,290
-1,46 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.05.2022
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Reduction of share capital

Company Announcement
No. 29/2022

Copenhagen, 4 May 2022

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S- Reduction of share capital

On 31 March 2022, the annual general meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") resolved to adopt a proposal by the Board of Directors to reduce the Company's share capital by nominally DKK 4,500,000 from nominally DKK 97,500,000 to nominally DKK 93,000,000 by cancelling some of the Company's treasury shares. Today the Board of Directors has resolved to complete the capital reduction, and the reduction of the share capital has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, the Company's share capital amounts to nominally DKK 93,000,000 divided into 93,000,000 shares of DKK 1 each. The total number of voting rights is 93,000,000.

The updated Articles of Association can be found on the Company's website).


For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com


About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Reduction of share capital, 4 May 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f464d489-20b1-49d3-87e9-44ee2b7c3876)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
