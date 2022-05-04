Combining the JPEG XS codec with a new Flawless Imaging Profile to stay ahead of the game in 4K/8K AV distribution

intoPIX has recently extended its large range of JPEG XS codecs with the addition of the Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) in its revolutionary "TicoXS FIP" Codec.

"ProAV manufacturers and integrators can stay ahead of the game with JPEG XS and the Flawless Imaging profile delivered by intoPIX", says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director Marketing and Sales. "It has been engineered to enable the best AV distribution standards and workflows in 4K and 8K".

The lightweight TicoXS FIP FPGA cores and software implementations allow to distribute and extend 4K/8K audiovisual content with super-low latency and perfect quality on existing Cat5e ethernet cables and new WiFi-6 wireless technologies.

The benefits of TicoXS FIP are:

Microsecond latency with perfect image quality with any content with frame-accurate switching capabilities.

Facilitated convergence between ProAV distribution and Media production. AVoIP Interoperability can be guaranteed thanks to the use of open specifications promoted via IPMX, SMPTE 2110 with the JPEG XS standard.

Cost-efficiency and sustainability to carry 4K and 8K over existing 1 Gigabit Ethernet network, using CAT5E cables. The video bandwidth is low enough to carry video, audio and other data over the same wire. JPEG-XS with the Flawless Imaging Profile offers all the necessary advanced capabilities to compress the most demanding graphics, excel spreadsheets, and test patterns on top of any gaming, cinema, live content at low bitrate, down to 36 to 1 if needed.

Robust decoder with error control and recovery of any corrupted content, which makes it also ideal for unpredictable network transmission such as WiFi-6.

Small 4K/8K IP-cores for FPGA ASIC available, with a combined low power, low memory usage and low footprint. Include support of 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 subsampling; 8,10,12-bit depth with HDR; and with reference designs available on Xilinx Intel FPGA platforms.

Ultra-Fast Software encoder decoder available on CPU/GPU, with also the new intoPIX Titanium Streaming SDK supporting SMPTE-2110 compressed streaming.

With TicoXS FIP, intoPIX is showing the smart path for the audio-visual industries to build more sustainable products and AV workflows, delivering the best quality, reliability, and user experience. The technology can be leveraged in many HD/4K/8K AV applications: ProAV over IP distribution, ProAV broadcast KVMs and desktop sharing, HDMI over IP, low latency Wifi-6 AV transmission, videowall, control room management.

Discover the new TicoXS FIP during ISE2022 (Booth5R650).

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

