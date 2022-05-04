FutureLearn.com: FutureLearn joins forces with 8 new organisations to launch upskilling resources this spring

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Global learning platform, FutureLearn.com welcomed nine new online courses from eight higher education and industry organisations who first joined the platform between 1st February - 30th April 2022, the third quarter of its financial year. An established leader in the online learning space, FutureLearn partners with over 260 universities, brands and government departments, to transform access to education through online, on-demand courses in a wide range of subjects.

The new courses from organisations including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, New Scientist and Kaplan, offer FutureLearn's 18 million plus global learner community the chance to upskill anywhere and any time, in subject areas such as business management, technology, law and sustainability. There are currently over 1,500 high quality short courses and ExpertTracks live on FutureLearn.com today.

Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, said:

"FutureLearn is proud to welcome these organisations to the platform, along with a range of new courses in growing sectors like technology and sustainability that are already engaging thousands of enrolled learners. Our mission is to transform access to education, and we're excited to work with our ever-growing base of collaborators in order to continue delivering on this mission, helping learners across every corner of the globe find the right upskilling opportunities for their careers."

These new organisations represent specialist groups and universities in the UK, India, Australia, and more, with debut courses including:

ExpertTracks

Subscription service to an in-depth series of courses; designed to empower learners with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in high demand professional subject areas

Kaplan

Complete Practical Bookkeeping

Short Courses

Complex topics turned into accessible and achievable online courses, across a wide variety of subjects

Adam Smith Center

Climate Change and Public Policy

AWS

AWS Cloud Technical Essentials

Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts

Preparing for a Practice-based PhD in Fine Art, Design, and Film

Microsoft

Introduction to Microsoft Power Platform for Business

New Scientist

The Science of Sleep and Dreams

Project 39A

Decoding Forensics for Legal Professionals

Forensic Mental Health and Criminal Justice

University of California, Riverside

Human Resources: Hiring and Managing Talent in the 21st Century