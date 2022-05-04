FutureLearn.com: FutureLearn joins forces with 8 new organisations to launch upskilling resources this spring

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Global learning platform, FutureLearn.com welcomed nine new online courses from eight higher education and industry organisations who first joined the platform between 1st February - 30th April 2022, the third quarter of its financial year. An established leader in the online learning space, FutureLearn partners with over 260 universities, brands and government departments, to transform access to education through online, on-demand courses in a wide range of subjects.
The new courses from organisations including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, New Scientist and Kaplan, offer FutureLearn's 18 million plus global learner community the chance to upskill anywhere and any time, in subject areas such as business management, technology, law and sustainability. There are currently over 1,500 high quality short courses and ExpertTracks live on FutureLearn.com today.
Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, said:
"FutureLearn is proud to welcome these organisations to the platform, along with a range of new courses in growing sectors like technology and sustainability that are already engaging thousands of enrolled learners. Our mission is to transform access to education, and we're excited to work with our ever-growing base of collaborators in order to continue delivering on this mission, helping learners across every corner of the globe find the right upskilling opportunities for their careers."
These new organisations represent specialist groups and universities in the UK, India, Australia, and more, with debut courses including:
ExpertTracks
Subscription service to an in-depth series of courses; designed to empower learners with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in high demand professional subject areas
Kaplan
Complete Practical Bookkeeping
Short Courses
Complex topics turned into accessible and achievable online courses, across a wide variety of subjects
Adam Smith Center
Climate Change and Public Policy
AWS
AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts
Preparing for a Practice-based PhD in Fine Art, Design, and Film
Microsoft
Introduction to Microsoft Power Platform for Business
New Scientist
The Science of Sleep and Dreams
Project 39A
Decoding Forensics for Legal Professionals
Forensic Mental Health and Criminal Justice
University of California, Riverside
Human Resources: Hiring and Managing Talent in the 21st Century
For more information about FutureLearn, or any of the courses or partners listed above, please visit FutureLearn.com or contact media@futurelearn.com