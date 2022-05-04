Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
04.05.2022
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 6 May 2022. 



ISIN:         DK0060696300           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Scandinavian Tobacco Group    
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 97,500,000 shares (DKK 97,500,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        4,500,000 shares (DKK 4,500,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  93,000,000 shares (DKK 93,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      STG                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     118442              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
