- (PLX AI) - Invisio fell 4% in Stockholm after first quarter orders were stronger than expected, but profits lagged as delivery delays impacted sales.
- • Q1 orders SEK 396.8 million vs. estimate SEK 379 million
- • Q1 revenue SEK 137.4 million vs. estimate SEK 158 million, while Q1 EBITDA SEK 7.8 million vs. estimate SEK 20 million
- • The activity level in the market continues to rise, CEO said
- • However, the pandemic continues to create delays both to deliveries of components and outgoing deliveries to customers, which has impacted sales: CEO
