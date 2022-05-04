DJ Hardman & Co Research: Phunware (PHUN) - Mobile today, a data utility ecosystem for the future

Hardman & Co Research (Initiation of coverage) on Phunware (PHUN): Mobile today, a data utility ecosystem for the future

Phunware is a high-growth business selling technologies to enterprises to enhance their engagement with customers over mobile platforms. Its vision is far greater, revolving around a cryptocurrency-based ecosystem that allows individuals to be compensated for the use of their data, and to earn rewards for engaging with incentives and rewards programmes. The launch of a utility token, as well as a regulated security token, will be the first by a US-listed company (NASDAQ in this case), potentially creating a noteworthy valuation disconnect between Phunware's current market capitalisation of USD197m and the value of its holdings in PhunToken and PhunCoin. Our DCF analysis indicates an implied fair equity value of c.USD222m.

