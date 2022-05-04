Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Hong Kong based - I HAVE A DREAM LIMITED, has quickly acquired the title of an innovative company that offers an exclusive range of products that cater to the individual and varied needs of its customers. Recently it has expanded its Diipoo brand by adding customized body pillows and 3D mouse pad products to its existing range of customized products.

The custom pillows include - Custom body pillow, custom 3d dakimakura, wholesale body pillow, custom pet pillow, custom face pillow and many others. The custom mouse pad range includes custom 3D mouse pad, custom 3D mouse pad keychain, custom gaming mouse pads, custom RGB mouse pad, custom mouse pad with wrist rest, wholesale 3D mouse pad and many more. If you were to explore the other services of Diipoo you would come across custom oppai phone cases, custom wall scrolls, custom t-shirts, custom rugs, custom blankets, custom hand fans, custom anime figures and custom dakimakura keychains, custom posters and many other unique and exciting products.

I HAVE A DREAM LIMITED has 24/7 Customer Service, making their products and services instantly accessible to customers worldwide, irrespective of their geographical location. Its customer centric approach includes other unique advantages such as - free worldwide shipping on all orders above $25, fast delivery with a shipping time of 3-20 days, International warranty that is offered in the country of usage, and a secure check out while using popular mobile payment apps / Credit Card / Cryptocurrency.

Currently there are more than 50,000 loyal customers and over hundreds of artists have chosen I HAVE A DREAM LIMITED's services.

I HAVE A DREAM LIMITED has also opened two artists' stores where artists can create products from a single image, with Diipoo.com and Sephni.com taking care of production and shipping.

Company Name: I HAVE A DREAM LIMITED

Company Address: Room 502C, Ho King Commercial Centre, 2-16 Fa Yuen St, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Name: Alexer

Email: ihaveadreamlimited@gmail.com

