LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Summary and Highlights1

Worldwide sales were $240.2 million, a decrease of 3.0 percent on a reported basis and 0.3 percent on a constant-currency basis, as compared to the previous year

Excluding sales from the Heart Valves business, which was divested effective June 1, 2021, worldwide sales increased by 6.2 percent on a reported basis and 9.1 percent on a constant-currency basis

Reported U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.06 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.48

Achieved key milestones in ANTHEM-HFrEF pivotal trial and initiated interim analyses

Implanted 250th unipolar depression patient in RECOVER clinical study and initiated interim analyses

Implanted 1st patient in OSPREY clinical trial for patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea

Acquired ALung Technologies, Inc., a privately held medical device company within the Advanced Circulatory Support (ACS) space focused on creating advanced medical devices for treating respiratory failure

"Against a backdrop of macroeconomic challenges, we achieved sales growth across all regions in Cardiopulmonary, as cardiac surgery procedure volumes recovered, and in Neuromodulation, which accelerated after experiencing COVID-related pressures early in the quarter," said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. "We continue to invest in our strategic portfolio initiatives, the phased launch of our next-generation heart-lung machine, Essenz, and expanded indications in Advanced Circulatory Support."

First-Quarter 2022 Results

The following table summarizes worldwide sales for the first quarter of 2022 by segment (in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, % Change Constant-Currency % Change 2022 2021 Cardiopulmonary $117.1 $108.7 7.7% 12.4% Neuromodulation 110.2 103.7 6.3% 7.5% Advanced Circulatory Support 11.7 13.0 (10.1) (9.7) Other(1) 1.2 22.2 (94.6) (94.1) Total Net Sales 240.2 247.6 (3.0) (0.3) Less: Heart Valves(1) 21.5 N/A N/A Total Net Sales, Excluding Heart Valves $240.2 $226.1 6.2% 9.1%

Note: Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding. Constant-currency percent change and Total Net Sales, Excluding Heart Valves are non-GAAP metrics. For an explanation of these and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release, see the section entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." For reconciliations of certain non-GAAP metrics, see the tables that accompany this press release. (1) Three-month period ended March 31, 2021 includes the results of the Heart Valves business, which was divested effective June 1, 2021.

All sales growth rates below reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Constant-currency growth accounts for the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported growth.

Cardiopulmonary sales increased 12.4 percent versus the first quarter of 2021 with growth across all regions. This growth was primarily driven by oxygenator sales due to an increase in cardiac surgery procedure volumes and heart-lung machine sales in the Rest of World region.

Neuromodulation sales increased 7.5 percent versus the first quarter of 2021 with growth across all regions driven by replacement implants.

ACS sales decreased 9.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a reduction in patients treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) related to hospital staffing shortages and less severe COVID-19 cases.

Financial Performance2

On a U.S. GAAP basis, first-quarter 2022 operating income was $9.5 million, as compared to an operating loss of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was $28.4 million, as compared to $30.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, first-quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share was $0.06, as compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.63 in the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.48, as compared to $0.34 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Subsequent Event

On May 2, 2022, LivaNova acquired the remaining 97% equity interests in ALung Technologies, Inc. (ALung). The purchase price included $10 million paid at closing, subject to customary adjustments, and contingent considerations payable upon the achievement of sales-based milestones. ALung is a privately held medical device company focused on developing and manufacturing advanced medical devices for treating respiratory failure. ALung products are complementary to LivaNova's ACS portfolio and, as such, the business and financial results will be included in the Company's ACS segment. The acquisition is expected to have a neutral impact on adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2022.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

LivaNova continues to expect worldwide net sales for full-year 2022 to grow between 3 and 5 percent on a constant-currency basis after excluding the impact of the Heart Valves divestiture. LivaNova assumes foreign currency is now a 2 to 3 percent headwind.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2022 are still expected to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.80, assuming a share count of 54 million for full-year 2022. In 2022, the Company still estimates that adjusted free cash flow will be in the range of $90 to $110 million.

1 Constant-currency percent change, worldwide sales excluding sales from the Heart Valves business, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. For an explanation of these and other non-GAAP measures used in this release, see the section entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." For reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures, see the tables that accompany this press release. 2 During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company identified and rectified an error related to foreign currency exchange rates utilized to calculate inventory and cost of sales for the years ended December 31, 2017 through 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Accordingly, prior period results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis were revised. See the section entitled "Supplemental Unaudited Revised Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures" in the Form 8-K furnished on February 23, 2022.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, management has disclosed financial measurements that present financial information not in accordance with GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other medical technology companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP.

Unless otherwise noted, all sales growth rates in this release reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Management believes that referring to comparable, constant-currency growth is the most useful way to evaluate the sales performance of LivaNova and to compare the sales performance of current periods to prior periods on a consistent basis. Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period.

LivaNova calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For example, forward-looking net sales growth projections are estimated on a constant-currency basis and exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance exclude other items such as, but not limited to, changes in fair value of derivatives and contingent consideration arrangements and asset impairment charges that would be included in comparable GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for constant-currency net sales, non-GAAP adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net sales, the effective tax rate and earnings per share, respectively. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities. However, non-GAAP financial adjustments on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors, including but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, merger and integration activities, changes in fair value of derivatives and contingent consideration arrangements, asset impairment charges and the tax impact of the aforementioned items, tax law changes or other tax matters. Accordingly, forward-looking GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

The Company also believes adjusted financial measures such as adjusted gross profit percentage, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, are measures by which LivaNova generally uses to facilitate management review of the operational performance of the company, to serve as a basis for strategic planning and to assist in the design of compensation incentive plans. Additionally, the Company also uses the non-GAAP liquidity measure adjusted free cash flow. Furthermore, adjusted financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's core performance for different periods on a more comparable and consistent basis, and with other entities in the medical technology industry by adjusting for items that are not related to the ongoing operations of the Company or incurred in the ordinary course of business.

LIVANOVA PLC NET SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change at

Actual

Currency Rates % Change at

Constant-Currency

Rates (1) Cardiopulmonary US $38.1 $35.8 6.5 6.5 Europe 32.1 30.6 4.7 11.9 Rest of World 46.9 42.3 10.8 17.7 Total 117.1 108.7 7.7 12.4 Neuromodulation US 87.2 82.3 6.0 6.0 Europe 12.5 11.7 6.7 13.2 Rest of World 10.6 9.7 8.7 14.1 Total 110.2 103.7 6.3 7.5 Advanced Circulatory Support US 11.0 12.6 (12.7) (12.7) Europe 0.6 0.2 164.5 NM Rest of World 0.1 0.2 (42.6) NM Total 11.7 13.0 (10.1) (9.7) Other US 2.7 (100.0%) (100.0) Europe 8.3 (100.0%) (100.0) Rest of World 1.2 11.2 (89.4) (88.4) Total 1.2 22.2 (94.6) (94.1) Totals US 136.3 133.3 2.2 2.2 Europe 45.1 50.8 (11.2) (5.3) Rest of World 58.8 63.5 (7.4) (1.8) Total $240.2 $247.6 (3.0) (0.3)

(1) Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period. The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Net sales $240.2 $247.6 Cost of sales 71.7 84.2 Gross profit 168.4 163.4 3.1% Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 118.5 115.7 Research and development 40.9 44.6 Other operating expenses (0.5 8.8 Operating income (loss) 9.5 (5.7 (266.8) Interest expense (7.8 (15.9 Foreign exchange and other gains/(losses) 3.9 (6.4 Income (loss) before tax 5.6 (28.1 (119.8) Income tax expense 2.5 2.6 Net income (loss) $3.0 ($30.8 (109.7) Basic income (loss) per share $0.06 ($0.63 Diluted income (loss) per share $0.06 ($0.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53.3 48.7 Diluted 54.2 48.7 Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

Adjusted Financial Measures (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change (1) Adjusted SG&A (1) $102.0 $96.4 5.8% Adjusted R&D (1) 40.1 41.9 (4.3) Adjusted operating income (1) 28.4 30.3 (6.3) Adjusted net income (1) 26.0 16.6 56.6% Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $0.48 $0.34 43.2%

(1) Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Three Months Ended

March 31, Adjusted (1) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit 70.1% 66.0% 71.0% 68.1% SG&A 49.3% 46.7% 42.5% 38.9% R&D 17.0% 18.0% 16.7% 16.9% Operating income (loss) 4.0% (2.3) 11.8% 12.2% Net income (loss) 1.2% (12.4) 10.8% 6.7% Income tax rate 45.6% (9.4) 7.2% 9.7%

(1) Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Financial

Measures Restructuring

Expenses (A) Depreciation

and Amortization

Expenses (B) Financing

Transactions (C) Certain Legal,

Contingent

Consideration

and Other (D) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs (E) Certain Tax

Adjustments (F) Certain Interest

Adjustments (G) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Cost of sales $71.7 ($3.7 $2.0 ($0.3 $69.8 Gross profit percent 70.1 1.5 (0.8 0.1 71.0 Selling, general and administrative 118.5 (2.9 (5.7 (7.9 102.0 Selling, general and administrative as a percent of net sales 49.3 (1.2 (2.4 (3.3 42.5 Research and development 40.9 0.1 1.2 (2.1 40.1 Research and development as a percent of net sales 17.0 0.5 (0.9 16.7 Other operating expenses (0.5 0.1 0.4 Operating income 9.5 (0.1 6.5 2.2 10.3 28.4 Operating margin percent 4.0 2.7 0.9 4.3 11.8 Income tax expense 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.1 (1.4 2.0 Income tax rate 45.6 6.9 15.6 0.7 N/A 7.2 Net income 3.0 (0.1 6.1 (1.1 1.9 10.2 1.4 4.8 26.0 Net income as a percent of net sales 1.2 2.5 (0.5 0.8 4.2 0.6 2.0 10.8 Diluted EPS $0.06 $0.11 ($0.02 $0.03 $0.19 $0.03 $0.09 $0.48

GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include: (A) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (B) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (C) Primarily relates to the mark-to-market adjustment for the exchangeable option feature and capped call derivatives (D) 3T Heater-Cooler litigation provision, legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense, costs related to the SNIA matter, settlements, other matters and remeasurement of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (E) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (F) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (G) Primarily relates to non-cash interest expense on the Cash Exchangeable Senior Notes and interest on the 2022 Bridge Loan Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP

Financial

Measures Merger and

Integration

Expenses (A) Restructuring

Expenses (B) Depreciation

and Amortization

Expenses (C) Impairment (D) Product

Remediation

Expenses (E) Financing

Transactions (F) Certain Legal,

Contingent

Consideration

and Other (G) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs (H) Certain Tax

Adjustments (I) Certain

Interest

Adjustments (J) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Cost of sales $84.2 ($4.0 ($0.1 ($0.4 ($0.6 $79.1 Gross profit percent 66.0 1.6 0.2 0.3 68.1 Selling, general and administrative 115.7 (3.1 (8.9 (7.3 96.4 Selling, general and administrative as a percent of net sales 46.7 (1.3 (3.6 (3.0 38.9 Research and development 44.6 (1.2 (1.6 41.9 Research and development as a percent of net sales 18.0 (0.5 (0.6 16.9 Other operating expenses 8.8 (0.6 (6.1 1.0 (3.0 Operating (loss) income (5.7 0.6 6.1 7.0 (1.0 0.1 13.6 9.5 30.3 Operating margin percent (2.3 0.3 2.5 2.8 (0.4 5.5 3.9 12.2 Income tax expense 2.6 0.1 0.6 0.1 0.6 0.2 (2.5 1.8 Income tax rate (9.4 0.5 1.9 8.0 (12.9 27.9 6.6 2.0 N/A 9.7 Net (loss) income (30.8 0.6 6.0 6.5 (1.1 10.6 8.3 9.3 2.5 4.6 16.6 Net (loss) income as a percent of net sales (12.4 0.3 2.4 2.6 (0.4 4.3 3.4 3.8 1.0 1.8 6.7 Diluted EPS ($0.63 $0.01 $0.12 $0.13 ($0.02 $0.21 $0.17 $0.19 $0.05 $0.09 $0.34

GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Revaluation associated with the classification of Heart Valves as held for sale (E) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (F) Costs associated with our June 2020 financing transactions, including the mark-to-market adjustment for the exchangeable option feature and capped call derivatives (G) 3T Heater-Cooler litigation provision, legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense, settlements, other matters and remeasurement of contingent consideration related to acquisitions and gain from remeasurement of an investment (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to non-cash interest expense on our Senior Secured Term Loan and Cash Exchangeable Senior Notes Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $128.7 $208.0 Restricted cash 313.6 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 182.1 185.4 Inventories 114.8 105.8 Prepaid and refundable taxes 29.2 37.6 Current derivative assets 0.1 106.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41.0 35.7 Total Current Assets 809.6 679.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 148.0 150.1 Goodwill 896.6 899.5 Intangible assets, net 390.5 399.7 Operating lease assets 38.2 40.6 Investments 16.7 16.6 Deferred tax assets 2.7 2.2 Long-term derivative assets 96.7 Other assets 17.9 13.1 Total Assets $2,416.9 $2,201.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current debt obligations $4.8 $229.7 Accounts payable 73.9 68.0 Accrued liabilities and other 92.0 88.9 Current derivative liabilities 1.9 183.1 Current litigation provision liability 30.1 32.8 Taxes payable 22.6 15.1 Accrued employee compensation and related benefits 82.6 79.3 Total Current Liabilities 307.9 697.0 Long-term debt obligations 455.8 9.8 Contingent consideration 83.3 86.8 Deferred tax liabilities 7.9 7.7 Long-term operating lease liabilities 30.9 35.9 Long-term employee compensation and related benefits 18.8 19.1 Long-term derivative liabilities 170.7 Other long-term liabilities 49.8 49.9 Total Liabilities 1,125.0 906.3 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,291.9 1,294.6 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,416.9 $2,201.0 Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $3.0 ($30.8 Non-cash items included in net income (loss): Stock-based compensation 10.3 9.5 Amortization 6.5 6.7 Depreciation 5.6 6.1 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4.4 4.4 Remeasurement of contingent consideration to fair value (3.8 0.5 Amortization of operating lease assets 2.7 5.4 Remeasurement of Respicardia investment and loan (4.6 Remeasurement of derivative instruments (1.4 7.3 Other 1.1 0.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1.5 (3.4 Inventories (9.6 (1.6 Other current and non-current assets (2.0 26.8 Accounts payable and accrued current and non-current liabilities 10.0 (1.9 Taxes payable 0.7 (3.3 Litigation provision liability (3.1 (2.1 Net cash provided by operating activities 25.8 19.5 Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5.2 (8.2 Purchase of investments (0.3 (1.8 Proceeds from asset sales 0.2 Net cash used in investing activities (5.5 (9.9 Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt obligations 218.3 Payment of debt issuance costs (2.4 Shares repurchased from employees for minimum tax withholding (1.1 (3.7 Payment of contingent consideration (4.4 Other (0.2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 214.9 (8.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.8 (1.6 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 234.4 (0.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 208.0 252.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $442.4 $252.5 Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, % Change at

Actual Currency

Rates % Change at

Constant-Currency

Rates (1) 2022 2021 Total GAAP net sales $240.2 $247.6 (3.0) (0.3) Less Heart Valves net sales 21.5 N/A N/A Total net sales, excluding Heart Valves $240.2 $226.1 6.2 9.1

(1) Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period. Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per common share, to adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of adjusted diluted earnings per common share (in millions of shares):

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED (shares in millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48.7 Add effects of stock-based compensation instruments 0.8 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 49.5

(1) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding is a non-GAAP measure and includes the effects of stock-based compensation instruments, as reconciled in the above table. Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

