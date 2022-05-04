Partner Ecosystems, Automation and AI in Advanced Networks Take Center Stage at London Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in FutureNet World 2022 as a Gold Sponsor. Leaders from the telecom industry, including representatives from more than 50 CSPs, will discuss the importance of network automation and AI in meeting the strategic, commercial and technological needs of the digital world during the event at the Tower Hotel in London on May 10-11.

Netcracker will participate in a variety of activities during FutureNet World 2022, including exhibiting on the show floor and speaking during the event.

Edge: Hype vs. Reality

Tuesday, May 10 11:10-11:40 BST

This panel discussion will focus on edge computing use cases, edge automation and the critical roles CSPs, system integrators, hyperscalers and businesses will play in the partner ecosystem.

Speakers:

Joanna Newman, Global Edge Computing and 5G Principal Manager, Vodafone

Terje Jensen, SVP Head of Global Network Architecture, Telenor

Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Yesmean Luk, Principal Consultant and Practice Lead, STL Partners

Click here to learn more and register for FutureNet World 2022.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005125/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com