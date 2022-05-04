Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Supports Feline Animal Health With American Association of Feline Practitioners' Sponsorship

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced its sponsorship with the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP).

"The AAFP supports feline practitioners by providing tools, guidelines and resources to assist in delivering continuing, high-quality service to their cat patients" said Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer, "We are honored to partner with such an organization to provide a healthy future for the feline veterinary profession."

A leading organization in the field of feline medicine, "the AAFP works to improve the standards of feline health and wellbeing, in part by providing its members and the veterinary community with valuable feline resources." (AAFP website). The yearlong sponsorship will help the association support cat practitioners, most especially with their weekly Newsbrief, their annual AAFP conference and speaker sponsorship.

"The theme for this year's AAFP Annual Conference is Enriching Feline Care & the Veterinary Experience which will include a comprehensive, feline-specific, and high-level behavior and medical program," commented Heather O'Steen, CAE, AAFP's CEO. "We are excited to add Zomedica as a sponsor that shares the same passion to support and promote feline care."

Zomedica's product portfolio includes the TRUFORMA® in-clinic biosensor testing platform which offers the first and ONLY feline-optimized TSH assay capable of measuring TSH concentrations below levels appropriate for canine diagnoses. Zomedica also offers the PulseVet® system to treat cats with osteoarthritis using high-energy sound wave technology to provide proven, effective, and sedation-free healing.

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members and improves the health and welfare of cats by supporting high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine (catvets.com). As a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation for facilitating high standards for feline care, including the creation of guidelines for practice excellence and educational resources. Over the years, the AAFP has encouraged veterinary professionals to continuously re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Launched in 2012, the Cat Friendly Practice® (CFP) Program (catvets.com/cfp) was created to improve the treatment, handling, and overall healthcare provided to cats. Its purpose is to equip veterinary practices, teams, and individuals with tools and resources to reduce the stress associated with the veterinary visit and elevate the standard of care provided to cats. Launched in 2020, the Cat Friendly Certificate Program (catvets.com/certificate) now provides this education to individual veterinary professionals. Learn more about the AAFP's Annual Conference at www.catvets.com/conference2022.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

