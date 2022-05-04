Anzeige
WKN: A2AJ7X ISIN: US98923T1043 Ticker-Symbol: 34Z 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
09:16 Uhr
4,954 Euro
-0,045
-0,90 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global gaming and app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 44 million users, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO will be presenting at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference, taking place on May 11-12, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yIzL2b_gSiWZjyKuBpAb-w

1:1 Meetings: Wednesday/Thursday, May 11-12, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

About Zedge

Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 44 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art which includes Zedge Premium, a marketplace targeting the "Creator Economy" that enables artists, celebrities and emerging creators to market NFTs and digital content to Zedge's users; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photo Game;" and Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, in-app purchases and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700052/Zedge-to-Present-at-Sidoti-May-Virtual-MicroCap-Conference

