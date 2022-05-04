Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
WKN: A2QSAE ISIN: NL00150006Z9 Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9 
04.05.22
11:06 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2022 | 12:53
Azerion publishes Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

AMSTERDAM, May 04, 2022.

The AGM will cover the financial results for Azerion Group N.V. for the financial year 2021, and therefore be the pre business combination accounts of Azerion Group N.V., previously known as European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. (EFIC1) and do not comprise any accounts or results of Azerion Holding B.V.

The first financial results for the post business combination Azerion Group N.V. will be the half-year 2022 interim financial results, which are expected to be published on 31 August 2022.

Further details, including information on resolutions and board recommendations for voting, are available in the Notice of AGM.


