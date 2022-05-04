Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Appoints Christine Cannella Vice President, Investor Relations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE), ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, and electric-vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, today announced that Christine Cannella has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations.

"With our uplist to the Nasdaq Global market, now is the time to welcome Christine Cannella to lead our investor relations program," said Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Christine brings more than 20 years of experience overseeing investor relations and global corporate communications engagement in support of trusted brands and growing best-in-class IR functions. As she works closely with the leadership team to design and execute Charge's investor relations strategy, we expect her contributions to further strengthen our goal of becoming the trusted global infrastructure partner for 5G wireless network and intelligent sites, as well as EV charging."

Ms. Cannella was previously Vice President of Investor Relations with Fresh Del Monte Produce, a leading global producer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables and prepared foods, where she: played an integral role in the company's evolution into one of the food market's most trusted brands; helped define and execute roadmaps that delivered best-in-class governance, embedding ESG as a core value; assisted with major corporate transactions, capital raises and mergers and acquisitions; and unified messaging and execution supporting a series of strategic joint ventures. She began her career with NationsRent, a member company of the H. Wayne Huizenga investment portfolio, and served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications with Levitt & Sons, a home builder.

"I am honored to join such a talented, highly skilled team of leaders, particularly at this moment in Charge's history," said Ms. Cannella. "I look forward to further strengthening the Company's relationships with existing stakeholders and to forging new connections with analysts and investors."

Ms. Cannella holds multiple Board of Directors certifications. She serves on the Board of Directors and is a former President of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) Florida Chapter and is also a member of the: Board of Advocates of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNPBA); the Board of Directors & Advocacy Chair of Women Executive Leadership (WEL); and the Finance Committee of Jack & Jill Children's Center. Ms. Cannella is a Past Board Member & Committee Chair of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Enterprise Forum Florida.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Media Contacts:

Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022

Steve.keyes@centigrade.com

Investor Relations:

Christine Cannella (954) 298-6518

ccannella@charge.enterprises

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777

ccapaccio@lhai.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699923/Charge-Enterprises-Appoints-Christine-Cannella-Vice-President-Investor-Relations