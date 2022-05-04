Almirall, LLC achieves 86% user engagement and a dramatic rise in field rep productivity

Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, announced that Almirall, LLC selected its Contextual Intelligence Engine for nationwide rollout across two leading brands in the United States. The global skin health leader deployed Aktana's solution in early January and is already outpacing expectations with 86% rep engagement and a sharp increase in rep productivity. Aktana's Contextual Intelligence 360 is a modular solution that enables commercial and medical teams to rapidly scale AI-driven programs that personalize the customer experience, coordinate engagement, and optimize the entire HCP journey across channels.

With more than 300 deployments across 50+ use cases, Aktana has been refining its commercial life sciences intelligence platform for more than a decade. More than half of the world's top-20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Aktana to coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement with HCPs. With their recent deployment, Almirall now joins this group of industry innovators using Aktana's modular AI solution to transform their commercial approach.

"We aim to be the global leader in medical dermatology and intend to act like a leader by replacing clunky processes with agile, best-in-class technologies," said Vincent Cerio, head of commercial operations at Almirall. "We have seen swift and remarkable results. Our teams have embraced Aktana's Contextual Intelligence 360 solution, seeing the impact on customer engagement and individual productivity. The rep locator module, for instance which predicts how far HCPs will be from a rep's expected location has helped reps optimize their days, minimizing 'windshield' time."

Change management is another critical aspect of AI adoption. Aktana incorporates change management functionality into its engine, such as seamless workflow integration and transparent suggestion logic, to build user confidence and accelerate onboarding. "At Aktana's suggestion, we also invested in a formal change management program grounded in ongoing, honest communication. A team of early adopters provided feedback and served as internal champions, inspiring others to use Aktana's system and experience the same benefits they were experiencing," explained Cerio. "User acceptance has been great, so we want to expand our use of the system in various ways from content optimization to next-best-action suggestions for our medical science liaisons."

Contextual Intelligence 360 is powered by Aktana's next-generation Contextual Intelligence Engine, which applies machine learning, explainable AI (xAI), human intelligence, and other advanced technologies to mine data and insights from all sources from prescribing habits and patient demographics to past brand interactions and field rep insights. Dynamic, real-time recommendations ensure field and marketing teams work together to create meaningful HCP partnerships that continuously evolve.

"As a fast-growing medical dermatology company, Almirall recognizes the urgency and importance of leveraging advanced AI technology to empower its commercial teams," said Derek Choy, president of Aktana. "With its flexible architecture, Aktana's Contextual Intelligence 360 made it possible for Almirall to implement quickly while laying the foundation to scale into other areas and geographies when they're ready to expand."

About Aktana

Aktana is the category creator and leader of intelligent engagement in the global life sciences industry. By ensuring that every customer experience is tailored to individual preferences and needs, Aktana helps life science companies strengthen their relationships with healthcare providers to inspire better patient care. Today, commercial and medical teams from more than 300 brands use Aktana's AI-enabled Contextual Intelligence Engine to coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement at scale. More than half of the top-20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana has offices in every major biopharma region around the world. For more information, visit www.aktana.com.

