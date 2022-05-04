HeiQ Materials AG: Study at Charité Hospital Berlin confirms HeiQ Synbio helps reduce antibiotic resistance and healthcare associated infections

ZURICH, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study1 conducted at Charité-Universitätsmedizin Hospital in Berlin confirms that cleaning with HeiQ Synbio cleaners create a surface microbiome that significantly reduces antimicrobial resistance genes related to healthcare associated infections.

Earlier studies in Belgian and Italian hospitals showed synbiotic cleaning to be a promising new technology for healthcare facilities (Caselli E, et.al2). A new study conducted at the renowned Charité-Universitätsmedizin Hospital in Berlin (Charité Berlin) investigated and compared the effects of different cleaning and disinfecting strategies on the surface microbiome in a clinical setting. Three surface treatments (Incidin Pro ECOLAB disinfectant, Brial Top ECOLAB cleaner, and HeiQ Synbio synbiotic cleaners) were applied subsequently in nine independent patient rooms at a neurological ward (Charité, Berlin). Weekly sampling of different surfaces demonstrated that synbiotic cleaning is a superior new method in hospital hygiene management and confirmed the prior findings from Caselli et.al.3-6 where HeiQ Synbio cleaners reduce antimicrobial resistance on hospital surfaces by up to 99.9%, reduce the incidence of healthcare associated infections by up to 52% and reduce healthcare associated infections related costs by up to 75%. These results are groundbreaking and induce a mindshift in hospital infection control strategies.

The full Charité Berlin study can be found here, and a detailed presentation will also be made at a seminar on May 11, 2022, at Interclean 2022 in Amsterdam, NL.

HeiQ responds to growing consumer interest in health, hygiene and safety with sustainable technology

Following its acquisition of Chrisal, a specialist biotech company with patented probiotic & synbiotic technology, HeiQ, the Swiss IP creator and established global brand in materials innovation, recently launched its new HeiQ Synbio cleaning range featured here. HeiQ Synbio uses synbiotics, the unique synthesis of pre- and probiotics towards sustainably improve microbiomes for people, pets and the environment.

A microbiologist himself and the original creator of the HeiQ Synbio technology, Dr. Robin Temmerman, CEO of HeiQ Chrisal, comments, "In their pursuit of perfect cleanliness, people have been using antibiotics, disinfectants and biocides for far too long and in excessive amounts, which can result in resistant microorganisms, so-called "super bugs", that are a huge problem in hospitals. Our inspiration for the creation of synbiotic cleaning products at HeiQ Chrisal was founded in our conviction that synbiotics are the only true sustainable and effective solution to maintain outstanding cleanliness and reduce antimicrobial resistance. Synbiotic cleaners have been used for 10 years in hospitals contributing to decreasing infection rates. Today, more than 50 hospitals in Europe clean with HeiQl Synbio products."

HeiQ Seminar on Synbiotic Cleaners and Healthcare Associated Infections at Interclean

HeiQ will be holding a Seminar highlighting the spectacular efficacy of synbiotic cleaning in healthcare facilities. A panel of experts will explain synbiotic cleaning - the technology, products and applications and present the results of the study conducted by Charité Berlin.

Registration: here

Speakers and topics:

Dr. Tilman Klassert , Jena University, "Evaluation of probiotic cleaning in Charité University Berlin"

, Jena University, "Evaluation of probiotic cleaning in Charité University Berlin" Elad Amir , Design Cleaning Services Ltd, "Benefits of Synbio cleaning for facilities" and user cases

, Design Cleaning Services Ltd, "Benefits of Synbio cleaning for facilities" and user cases Dr. Robin Temmerman , HeiQ Chrisal, "Synbiotic hygiene - technology, products and applications"

Seminar: HeiQ Seminar - Beyond Clean - Revolutionary Synbiotic Cleaning for Healthcare Facilities

Date: 11thMay 2022, from 14.30 till 16:30

Venue: Interclean, Amsterdam, NL, Rooms E104 & E 105, near the entrance of Hall 10

Registration: here

About HeiQ

HeiQ (LSE: HEIQ) is a Swiss IP innovator and established global brand in materials and textile innovation. Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market since 2020, HeiQ is focused on improving the lives of billions of people world-wide by adding hygiene, comfort, protection and sustainability to the products we use every day. HeiQ has strong IPs which are at the forefront of global technology. Active in multiple markets: textiles, carpets, antimicrobial plastics, conductive coatings, medical devices, probiotic household cleaners, personal care and hospital hygiene, HeiQ has created some of the most effective, durable and high-performance technologies in these markets today.

A trusted innovation partner for over 300 global brands and with a substantial R&D pipeline, HeiQ has won multiple awards such as the Swiss technology and the Swiss Environmental award and gained a strong reputation for the ESG and sustainable downstream effect of its innovations. HeiQ researches new solutions for partners, delivers scaled up manufacturing from its sites across the world and helps partners with go-to-market launches - aiming for lab to consumer in months. www.heiq.com

[1] 2022. Klassert TE et al., Comparative analysis of surface sanitization protocols on the bacterial community structures in the hospital environment, Clinical Microbiology and Infection, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmi.2022.02.032

[2] Caselli, E. et al. Reducing healthcare-associated infections incidence by a probiotic-based sanitation system: A multicentre, prospective, intervention study. PLoS ONE 13, e0199616 (2018).

[3] Tarricone, R., Rognoni, C., Arnoldo, L., Mazzacane, S. & Caselli, E. A Probiotic-Based Sanitation System for the Reduction of Healthcare Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistances: A Budget Impact Analysis. Pathogens 9, 502 (2020).

[4] Caselli, E. et al. Impact of a probiotic-based hospital sanitation on antimicrobial resistance and HAI-associated antimicrobial consumption and costs: a multicenter study. Infect. Drug Resist. 12, 501-510 (2019).

[5] Caselli, E. Hygiene: microbial strategies to reduce pathogens and drug resistance in clinical settings. Microb. Biotechnol. 10, 1079-1083 (2017).

[6] Caselli, E. et al. Impact of a Probiotic-Based Cleaning Intervention on the Microbiota Ecosystem of the Hospital Surfaces: Focus on the Resistome Remodulation. PLOS ONE 11, e0148857 (2016).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809833/HeiQ_Materials_Synbio.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134330/HeiQ_Materials_Logo.jpg

CONTACTS

HeiQ Materials AG

www.heiq.com

info@heiq.com

+41 56 250 68 50

Media contact for interview or high-res image:

Loraine Stantzos

VP Marketing Communications

loraine.stantzos@heiq.com