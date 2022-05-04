Onit, Inc.: New ContractWorks Study Reveals Legal Technology Adoption Comes with High Risk of Failed Implementation

Research reveals 77% of in-house counsel experience failed technology projects, highlights keys for the successful implementation of modern legal technology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContractWorks, a leading contract management solution for in-house legal teams from SecureDocs, an Onit subsidiary, today released the results of a third-party study spotlighting the obstacles of adopting legal technology for corporate legal operations teams. The research explores the reasons for failed technology implementations and identifies opportunities to quickly and effectively modernize legal operations.



ContractWorks commissioned Censuswide, a global insight-driven research company based in the United Kingdom, to conduct a study of 350 in-house legal professionals across a range of industries in the United States and United Kingdom. All respondents onboarded new technology solutions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half (57%) stating their team's adoption of technology was accelerated by at least three years. However, more than three quarters of in-house counsel (77%) experience failed technology implementations and indicate the most common factors contributing to the failure as lengthy processes (38%), overcomplicated solutions (36%) and technology unfit for their actual needs (33%).

Other key findings include:

Nine out of 10 in-house lawyers struggle with technology solutions implemented by their employers.

29% doubt their employer knows what is best for the business after a failed technology adoption.

27% say a failed implementation makes them consider leaving their job, while one in four say it makes them resent their job.



However, the study concludes that legal departments should not be deterred by the risk of failed adoption. Automating time-consuming and manual processes with user-friendly, quick-to-implement and purpose-built solutions enhances operational efficiency within legal organizations, which in turn moves their businesses forward. When successfully implemented, legal technology makes lawyers and legal operations teams more productive, less likely to make mistakes and more satisfied with their work.

"To ensure the successful adoption of legal technology, businesses must follow three simple rules," said Mark Rhodes, Managing Director of SecureDocs UK. "First, focus on the highest priority problem to solve; second, define what a successful implementation looks like before making an investment; and third, take your users on the journey with you because they're the ones adopting and using the technology."

About ContractWorks

ContractWorks from SecureDocs is used by hundreds of in-house legal teams in organizations across the world, enabling them to take control of their contracts by making it easier to execute, store, and track corporate agreements. Features include advanced search with OCR, smart document tagging with AI, automatic alerts for key dates, comprehensive reporting, and simple electronic signature. SecureDocs has offices in Santa Barbara, California and London, UK and is a subsidiary of Onit, Inc.

About Censuswide

Censuswide is a global insight-driven research company, with screened panels in dozens of countries and bases in London, Brighton, Scotland and Dubai.