Traders News Source Interviews CEO, Pradyum Sekar, CEO Skylight Health Group

PUNTA GORDA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Skylight Health Group. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Pradyum Sekar, CEO Skylight Health Group.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted an Interview with Pradyum Sekar, CEO Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)(TSXV:SLHG). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/slhg-interview/

Pradyum Sekar, CEO Skylight Health Group

Prad Sekar

Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

Mr. Sekar has spent over 15 years in clinical practice management owning, operating and consulting with outpatient multi-disciplinary healthcare practices in Canada and the US. Mr. Sekar holds a BSc Hon from the University of the Ottawa and a MBA from Hult International Business School. Following a career in establishing and operating successful medical practices, Mr. Sekar began consulting with Canadian medical regulatory bodies and agencies to support their network of practitioners in the establishment and operation of medical clinics. Mr. Sekar is also a recognized professor with a registered program for Medical Office Assistants under the Ontario Ministry of Education.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers partnerships, collaborations, their process for evaluating potential acquisitions, potential acquisitions in 2022 and much more.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/slhg-interview/

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)(TSXV:SLHG) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics, and infrastructure. In an FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on the volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, the providers offer care that is aimed at keeping patients healthy and minimizing unnecessary health expenditures that are not proven to maintain the patient's well-being. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery, and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/slhg-interview/

For more information, please visit our website or contact:

Investor Relations:

Jackie Kelly

investors@skylighthealthgroup.com

416-301-2949

Media Contact, Traders News Source

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699948/Traders-News-Source-Interviews-CEO-Pradyum-Sekar-CEO-Skylight-Health-Group