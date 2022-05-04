Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile first live dealer technology (VegasLounge) to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has applied for a Gaming Related Supplier - Manufactures License (the "License") with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the "AGCO"). The License will enable Playgon to supply AGCO approved operators with its live dealer tables from its state of the art studio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since the Canadian federal government enacted Bill C-218 in August 2021, paving the way for the provinces to implement a framework for legalized single-event sports wagering, Ontario representing 40% of Canada's population, became the first province to accept applications from private iGaming operators. The AGCO launched its new online gaming market on April 4, 2022. The implementation of Ontario's new online regime will allow private operators to enter the market for the first time. Ontario is the first province in Canada to introduce such a licensing system, where traditionally local lotteries have held a monopoly of the country's gaming sector.

The combined iCasino and Online Sports Betting market in Canada is estimated at over US $2 billion in 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital. Ontario is widely expected to become one of the largest iGaming markets in North America, with a population over 14 million people.

"Ontario is now a key regulated market we wish to service with our mobile first live dealer technology," states Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "Due to recent operator interest and the renewed licensing regime we decided to move forward with our application and look forward to working with the AGCO to get cleared for this exciting opportunity."

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to certain expectations, projections, growth plans and other information related to Company's business strategy and future plans. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

