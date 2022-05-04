Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

Company Expects to Submit an NDA for Roluperidone, Subject to FDA Guidance, in the Third Quarter of 2022
WALTHAM, Mass., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported key business updates and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Roluperidone Update
On April 7, 2022, the Company issued a press releaseproviding an update from the March 2, 2022 Type C Meeting with the Food and Drug Administrationon April 13, 2022, which is archived and can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website.
Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Neurosciences said, "We had a constructive Type C meeting with the FDA who confirmed that there is a significant unmet need for treatments for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Patients and medical communities have long recognized the need for a new treatment paradigm to address the debilitating effects of negative symptoms. We are encouraged by the recent meeting with the FDA and we continue to believe that roluperidone has the potential to transform the lives of people who are unable to enjoy everyday activities due to their negative symptoms."
Minerva has conducted two adequate and well controlled studies for the intended indication and are of the opinion that the data from these studies are sufficient to support a marketing application. Following the meeting, the Company submitted additional data to the FDA to address matters discussed at the meeting. The Company is preparing an NDA for roluperidone which, subject to FDA guidance, is currently expected to be submitted in the third quarter of 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Net Loss: Net loss was $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, or net loss per share of $0.23 basic and diluted, as compared to net loss of $8.8 million, or net loss per share of $0.21 basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2021.
- R&D Expense: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, research and development (R&D) expense was $5.0 million and $3.3 million, respectively, an increase of approximately $1.7 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, non-cash stock compensation expense included in R&D was $0.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The increase in R&D expense was primarily due to higher consulting fees related to NDA support activities.
- G&A Expense: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, general and administrative (G&A) expense was $3.0 million and $4.2 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, non-cash stock compensation expense included in G&A was $0.6 million and $0.9 million, respectively. The decrease in G&A expense was primarily due to lower staffing related expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense, lower legal and insurance costs.
- Non-cash Interest Expense for the Sale of Future Royalties: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties was $1.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively, an increase of approximately $0.5 million. The increase in non-cash interest expense was primarily due to interest accruing with effect from January 19, 2021, the date at which the Company entered into an agreement to sell our royalty interest in seltorexant to Royalty Pharma, an increase in the effective rate from 10.5% to 10.7%, as well as an increase in the underlying balance of the liability. The effective interest rate is based upon estimates which contain significant assumptions regarding the timing and amount of expected royalty and milestone payments that impact the interest expense that will be recognized over the royalty period.
- Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were approximately $55.0 million and $60.9 million, respectively.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|54,947
|$
|60,755
|Restricted cash
|100
|100
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|650
|1,346
|Total current assets
|55,697
|62,201
|Capitalized software, net
|52
|52
|Goodwill
|14,869
|14,869
|Total Assets
|$
|70,618
|$
|77,122
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,586
|$
|1,853
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,662
|966
|Total current liabilities
|3,248
|2,819
|Long-Term Liabilities:
|Liability related to the sale of future royalties
|68,106
|66,327
|Total liabilities
|71,354
|69,146
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|343,725
|342,673
|Accumulated deficit
|(344,465
|)
|(334,701
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|(736
|)
|7,976
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|70,618
|$
|77,122
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|4,960
|$
|3,259
|General and administrative
|3,029
|4,249
|Total operating expenses
|7,989
|7,508
|Loss from operations
|(7,989
|)
|(7,508
|)
|Foreign exchange losses
|(4
|)
|(5
|)
|Investment income
|8
|4
|Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties
|(1,779
|)
|(1,296
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,764
|)
|$
|(8,805
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|42,722
|42,722