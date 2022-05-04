Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Signs Third Paramedical Service Provider with Peterborough County Paramedics

Paramedical Providers bring Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to Community Care

News in Summary

Peterborough County is the third Paramedical Provider to sign with Cloud DX

Paramedicine providers using RPM improve response rates, reduce hospital admissions, and improve community health

Emergency and Paramedicine teams leverage government funding to implement RPM programs

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF) announces it will support the Peterborough County/City Community Paramedic team with its Connected Health solution for remote patient monitoring. The Peterborough Paramedic service prides itself on providing its citizens and visitors with the best care possible, which now adds Cloud DX's Virtual Care platform and devices. Per the 24 month contract, the County will purchase 200 Connected Health kits and subsequent software subscription fees for connectivity and patient support. Peterborough County is funding its RPM program through an Ontario government grant under the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program.

Peterborough County is the third Ontario Paramedical provider to onboard Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), in the last month. Like others, the county will use the Cloud DX platform and devices to monitor community members' vital signs at home, enabling quicker action and improving response times if a user's metric is out of range. Bringing RPM into the community improves user lifestyles, promotes aging in place, and adds more dignity to care. Research shows that RPM also lowers hospital admissions and re-admissions by 5%, a significant improvement that can address hallway medicine, growing surgical backlogs, and alleviate system burdens.

Craig Jones, Commander of Peterborough County's Emergency Management and Operational states: "With our remote patient monitoring program we expect to reduce potentially avoidable Emergency Department (ED) utilization as well as a reduction in unnecessary hospital admissions and readmission. It will enable our ability to support those awaiting Long Term Care admission and allow us to support patients and care providers in allowing our clients stay well at home. The Cloud DX solution will allow our Paramedics to focus on being clinicians, while the Cloud DX team will support non-clinical processes."

Anthony Kaul, COO and co-founder at Cloud DX, shared what this means for the industry. "Cloud DX powers patient monitoring in hospitals and clinics across North America. Now, Peterborough County brings Cloud DX into the community. Using our Connected Health solution, Peterborough Paramedic teams will improve the lives of community members: from supporting those with chronic conditions, conducting in-person hospital discharge follow-up after, checking on those managing COVID at home, or support individuals awaiting a bed in long-term care."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links

Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700094/Cloud-DX-Signs-Third-Paramedical-Service-Provider-with-Peterborough-County-Paramedics