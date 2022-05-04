Qobuz, the high-quality music platform, continues its global expansion with the opening of its service in six new countries: five in Latin America and one in Europe, doubling the number of markets covered in two years. This expansion is an opportunity for 470 million music fans around the world to have access to an alternative streaming service centered around high quality sound and a unique approach to music.

Latin America, a growth market for the music streaming industry

Supported by its recent fundraising of US$23 million, Qobuz is continuing to expand. After its launch in Australia, New Zealand and the Nordic countries in April 2021, plus the acquisition of the Japanese high-resolution download service e-onkyo music, the French platform is now available on the South American continent. Latin America is the region with the highest growth rate in 2021 in the music streaming market (+32,5%, IFPI 2022 source) and six new countries will benefit from Qobuz' high quality streaming offering: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and, in Europe, Portugal, bringing the total number of open countries to 25.

Qobuz, a unique and authentic musical experience

Since its launch in 2007, Qobuz has built a community of music lovers in all genres (pop/rock, jazz, classical, and more). With a rich musical catalog of 80 million tracks, Qobuz offers musical diversity and an opportunity for all music fans to discover, learn, collect, and share their music. For audiophiles and music lovers, the pioneering high-resolution sound platform guarantees unequaled sound quality with unaltered files straight from the studio (24-Bit/up to 192 kHz).

Qobuz also stands out for the richness of its editorial content: album reviews, booklets, panoramas, artist interviews, biographies, etc. Music fans have access to thousands of articles to nurture their musical education and accompany their discovery. Qobuz is a human-curated, tailor-made approach to music; recommendations and playlists are selected by a team of music enthusiasts to highlight up-and-coming artists, allowing lesser known local and international artists' music to be discovered and enjoyed.

By placing the excellence of sound quality and a music-only focus at the center of their mission, Qobuz offers a cutting-edge service for those who want to experience a full and authentic relationship with music.

"We are happy to announce the opening of our service in Latin America and Portugal. There are many who have eagerly anticipated our arrival, awaiting access to a streaming platform that is 100% music-focused and off the beaten path. Since 2020, we have taken an ambitious approach to development. This next step will reinforce our desire to forge ahead as a high quality music platform based on a unique and eclectic music experience and a respect for artists," said Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz.

About Qobuz

Founded in 2007, a pioneer of high-quality sound, Qobuz is the French music streaming and download service that meets the needs of demanding music lovers and audiophiles. Available in 25 countries around the world, in Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Japan (Hi-Res download service only). Qobuz offers an exceptional range of exclusive editorial content written by a team of experts. With its catalog of more than 80 million tracks, Qobuz also has the richest choice of high-resolution (Hi-Res) references on the market. Qobuz is licensed for Hi-Res audio by the Japan Audio Society (JAS). For more information, visit qobuz.com

