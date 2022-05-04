Qobuz, the high-quality music platform, launches its service today in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Portugal, bringing a unique and exclusive experience to music. Pioneer of high quality sound since 2007, the French platform will give access to millions of music fans to an alternative streaming service, centered around sound quality, editorial content and a unique approach to music.

Qobuz, a unique and authentic musical experience

Founded in 2007, Qobuz provides a unique and authentic music experience for people passionate about music. With a rich catalog of millions of tracks, Qobuz offers musical diversity and an opportunity for all music enthusiasts to discover, learn and share their music in a first-class sound quality environment. Qobuz catalog offers a huge variety of music genres highlighted, including jazz, classical, pop-rock, folk, metal, among others, demonstrating the complete music scene through a repertoire with international artists. Local music is also one the main key differentiators of focuses on the platform, subscribers that will explore the rich local scene and the most important records and artistic periods that made Latin America music well known in the world.

Quality of content and human recommendations

Qobuz also stands out for the richness of its editorial content with half a million album reviews, booklets, artist interviews, and biographies. Music fans have access to thousands of articles to nurture their musical education and accompany their discovery. Qobuz favors a human-curated, tailor-made approach to music; recommendations and playlists are selected by a team of music enthusiasts to highlight up-and-coming artists, allowing lesser known local and international artists' music to be discovered and enjoyed. As a part of Qobuz's opening, the music team has curated a full range of playlists featuring local artists to be (re)discovered.

Qobuz, Artist-Approved Sound

Since its origin, Qobuz main focus is to offer demanding music nerds the best sound quality available. The pioneering high quality sound platform provides all of its subscriptions exclusively in industry-leading audio quality, either in CD quality (often referred to as HiFi or HD) or in Hi-Res "studio quality" audio (24-Bit up to 192 kHz) to guarantee unequaled sound quality, the way the artists intended. This distinguishing feature meets the growing demand of high quality streaming that places value on the artists' work.

By placing the excellence of sound quality at the service of musical creation, Qobuz offers a differentiating service based on musical diversity for all those who want to discover, learn, and experience an intimate and authentic relationship with music.

"We are very excited to make our offer available in Latin America and Portugal, where many music fans have been eagerly awaiting our arrival. The market is getting more mature and there is a huge demand for different musical offerings, off the beaten track. From the beginning, Qobuz has taken the gamble of setting up an alternative offer through an experience based on eclecticism and respect for artists. Now, people from Latin America will be able to have access to a service that gives greater space and prominence to independent artists outside of the mainstream." said Pierre Largeas, Managing Director South Europe and Latin America, Qobuz

About Qobuz

Founded in 2007, a pioneer of high-quality sound, Qobuz is the French music streaming and download service that meets the needs of demanding music lovers and audiophiles. Available in 25 countries around the world, in Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Japan (Hi-Res download service only). Qobuz offers an exceptional range of exclusive editorial content written by a team of experts. With its catalog of more than 80 million tracks, Qobuz also has the richest choice of high-resolution (Hi-Res) references on the market. Qobuz is licensed for Hi-Res Audio by the Japan Audio Society (JAS). For more information, visit qobuz.com

