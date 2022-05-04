Nutranomics Inc.: The Plant, a NutraNomics Company, Hosts Cannabis Industry Leaders At Its Flagship Facility

DESERT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / NutraNomics (OTC PINK:NNRX) and The Plant senior leadership welcomed several prospective clients, industry decision-makers, buyers and purchasing managers who are in town to attend the Hall of Flowers cannabis show in neighboring Palm Springs, where The Plant will also be exhibiting over the next two days. Also present for the event were two local leaders, Gary Gardner, Mayor Pro Tem, and Jan Pye, Council Member of the City of Desert Hot Springs, who joined these prospective clients and Company management for a guided tour of its state of the art production facility in Desert Hot Springs. Mayor Gardner offered congratulatory remarks, commended Company leadership on their progress, and acknowledged the positive impact being made toward worker skills development in the cannabis industry. Additionally, he called attention to the fact that Jan Pye was the individual who first introduced the benefits of cannabis-related commerce to the Desert Hot Springs City Council.

Tuesday's event also included a kickoff ceremony to celebrate the acquisition, and to collaborate regarding impending production expansion plans and growth strategies.

