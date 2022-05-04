Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Madalena Energy Argentina S.R.L., the Company's operating subsidiary based in Argentina, has entered into an agreement with REFINAR S.A., an oil and gas corporation based in Argentina ("Refinar"), whereby Refinar will fund workover operations in the Rinconada-Puesto Morales blocks in the Province of Rio Negro (the "Transaction").

The Transaction includes a pre-purchase of oil by Refinar, to fund the scheduled workover activity.

In addition, the Company announces that it has terminated the agreement with Humble Energy S.A., announced on September 27, 2021, as amended.

Centaurus' CEO David Tawil commented: "In recent months, (i) we have successfully exited our largest, most capital-intensive asset in Coiron Amargo Sur Este, with a resulting overriding royalty revenue stream; and (ii) we have settled and discharged our largest contingent liability in Curamhuele. In the current strong oil environment, the Company is focused on developing its conventional oil and gas assets for the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders."

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol CTARF.

