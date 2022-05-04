Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "IMIN") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. ("MAG"), has sold two parcels of digital land in Decentraland metaverse, represented by non-fungible tokens (the "Estate") to Sniper Resources Ltd. ("Sniper"), a British Columbia Company that is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The acquisition of the Estate marks Sniper's first foray into this rapidly growing technological innovation. As consideration for the Estate, Sniper agreed to issue to MAG 26,250,000 common shares of Sniper ("Sniper Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.02 per Sniper Share, for aggregate consideration of $525,000.

MAG is a wholly owned subsidiary of iMining and was established earlier this year to assist corporations and major brands enter the metaverse. MAG had acquired these properties in the secondary market and subsequently had developed the infrastructure for both parcels of lands in the Manhattan District. "As we look towards the future, businesses and brands will look at new ways to engage with their stakeholders. Every business, influencer, philanthropic organization, sports club, education and healthcare organizations will need a metaverse presence," said Khurram Shroff. "Sniper's foray into the metaverse is welcomed by our team and we look to have multiple collaborations moving forward between the two organizations. Their entrance into the metaverse marks a new chapter in history for a former resource-based company and this sale adds significant value for MAG as it develops, operates and sells virtual property in the Decentraland metaverse," added Khurram Shroff, Chairman and the CEO of iMining Technologies.

About Sniper Resource Ltd.

Sniper Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with minimal current activities or operations and is not currently listed on a stock exchange.

About Metaverse Advisory Group Inc.

Metaverse Advisory Group is a virtual NFT based real estate company that develops and manages a portfolio of Virtual properties in major blockchain-based Metaverses including Decentraland and The Sandbox. It operates unique services including virtual property development, property management, and assisting companies with future of work, virtual events and meetings, marketing and advertising in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-416-278-9467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122755