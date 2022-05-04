Preservica Launches Free-Forever Digital Preservation in Canada

Preservica expands availability of free-forever digital preservation in Canada.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Preservica Starter edition , our popular free-forever and low-cost (from just $32 CAD per month) digital preservation and discovery solution, is now available hosted on AWS Canada (Central).

Over the last year, remote working and online access to digital materials has become increasingly important for many Canadian government, academic, cultural and commercial organizations. Starter edition provides archives of all sizes across the region with an easy, locally hosted way to preserve important records and showcase digital collections that document Canada's rich history. The solution ensures the vital steps to keep content safe and usable over decades are all automatically taken care of.

And...if you sign up for Starter in Canada before Monday, May 16th, you'll be automatically registered for the upcoming annual Global Online User Group Meeting on May 18th where you can learn and network with other Preservica users from around the world, including users from Canadian organizations. More detailed information about the event is included below.

Preservica Starter at a glance:

The free-forever Starter edition is fully hosted in the cloud with 5GB of secure AWS storage, with no software downloads required. All stored data is highly resilient and includes multiple copies to ensure long-term integrity and accessibility.

Starter edition provides everything in one simple and intuitive application:

Upload, preserve, organize and share your content online in minutes

Quickly safeguard content in alignment with NDSA levels and OAIS

Transform files into recommended preservation formats on upload

Instantly render hundreds of formats without the original application

Easily organize your collections and enrich metadata on demand

Engage your audience online with easy sharing and discovery

Control which assets and folders are private or public

Exciting NEW Features - Clear your backlog in minutes!

Good news! The launch of Preservica Starter in Canada will include all of our latest features, including a new, easy way to upload metadata and files in bulk .

Confidently grow your archive, enable online discovery and quickly clear your backlog!

Starter provides you with a simple and secure way to take control of your digital content. In just a few steps you can upload multiple files with metadata - making you more productive and able to quickly enrich your collections, add context and improve online discovery for your communities.

We've got more great features on the way soon, including an easy way to invite others to contribute to your digital archive.

A trusted platform & growing community

Starter edition is built on the same trusted active digital preservation platform as Preservica's Professional and Enterprise editions which are already available on AWS Canada (Central) making it easy for institutions to expand as needs grow.

"We can now say that we are moving toward digital preservation according to best practices. How many small institutions can say that?"

- Joan Curbow, Reference Librarian and Archivist, Buena Vista University Library

New Starter users will also become part of a growing community of organizations using Preservica in the region.

Over 2,500+ archivists and records professionals around the world have signed up for Starter edition since its launch. The expansion of availability in Canada is part of Preservica's mission to make digital preservation accessible to every archive and provide regional choice over where data is stored.

Start now with free 5GB Starter edition

Future-proof your digital content + Make new friends!

Now, when you sign up for FREE Preservica Starter in Canada you'll be automatically registered for the annual Global User Group Meeting on May 18th, online. Join 100s of fellow archivists and digital preservation practitioners for an event covering the latest product announcements, API developments and demonstrations from Preservica's product & engineering teams, including how to:

Automate critical preservation actions

Enable the public and your stakeholders to remotely submit content to your preservation repository

Improve discovery for your content online

Upload error-free metadata with quick and easy CSV uploads

Exciting advances in the digital preservation community, including new ways to stay updated, get involved, and steer the product so it delivers real-world value for you

Industry developments in digital preservation sustainability

Plus, a look ahead on how you can leverage the power of Microsoft 365 to automate the archiving, preservation, and discovery of critical long-term SharePoint, Teams & Exchange content!

Sign-up for Starter and Join the Community

Watch for other AWS region launches coming soon

As we go through the year, we're looking to add more Starter coverage globally. Watch for these updates coming soon.

