Sinequa, a leading Search Cloud provider, today further strengthened its integration with Microsoft by enabling its customers to easily procure Sinequa's Search Cloud platform directly from the Azure Marketplace using private offers.

Recognizing the complementary value of Sinequa's Search Cloud Platform within the Microsoft ecosystem, Sinequa is now available on the Azure Marketplace for all Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) customers. With this new private offer, customers can now fulfill license subscriptions for Sinequa under their existing MACC, allowing them to decrement pre-committed Azure spend. Sinequa license and Sinequa workloads on Azure will be counted 100 percent toward the MACC.

Sinequa and Microsoft customers can benefit from true co-sell engagements to bring groundbreaking Search Cloud solutions to their Azure tenant. Sinequa also works with Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program to deliver world-class search to Global 2000 customers.

"Expanding our engagement with Microsoft Azure Marketplace allows us to work together to bring greater value to our customers through joint-selling opportunities," said Xavier Pornain, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Sinequa. "Bringing Sinequa to the Azure Marketplace in a MACC-transactable offer makes this direct relationship even easier for our customers."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Sinequa to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

With Sinequa now available through the Azure Marketplace, Sinequa has gained greater visibility with Microsoft's global sales force of over 6,000 enterprise sellers and being MACC-enabled will further accelerate collaboration with these sellers.

Sinequa's Search Cloud Platform, optimized for Azure, is the most complete enterprise search platform that enables innovative organizations to ingest enterprise data sources, transform that data into searchable information, and obtain precise insights to natural language queries.

Customers like Alstom, AstraZeneca and Total Energies rely on Sinequa's Search Cloud Platform to power Insight Applications, bringing together content from Microsoft as well as other ecosystems to get the job done.

Sinequa Search Cloud platform has been recognized by leading analyst firms as a leader five years in a row, based on thorough product reviews and feedback from customers.

Sinequa Search Cloud is available at the Azure Marketplace here.

More information about the Sinequa MACC enabled offer here

About Sinequa

Sinequa's Search Cloud brings organizations of all sizes the most complete enterprise search ever. Customers employ Search Cloud to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. Sinequa helps these organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. For more information visit www.sinequa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005076/en/

Contacts:

Media inquiries:

Heather Racicot

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

+1 360-632-5616