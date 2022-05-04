The long-awaited arrival of the UK's leading home service provider, Fantastic Services, is finally happening. The UK's fastest-growing franchisor, with over 530 businesses across three continents, is ready to help Americans bring their business ambitions to fruition.

Fantastic Services has been a household name across the ocean for over a decade now, thanks to their impeccable services, their award-winning business model, and mostly their tremendous investments in high-end technological solutions. With them, the UK's biggest home-service franchisor managed to create a vast partnership network of over 530 franchisees across Europe, Australia, and Africa.

Now, after a year of record profits and growth, Fantastic Service has finally set foot on the US market, where they will bring a much-needed change with their people-first attitude and sustainability devotion. The company is a champion of environmentally-cautious practices in the home service industry and has vowed to reach carbon neutrality by the decade's end.

"The businesses that are going to survive and keep growing, and keep operating will be the businesses that turn towards green initiatives and sustainability," Anton Skarlatov, Co-founder and CEO of Fantastic Services affirms.

"We don't need to go to Mars or any other planet for that matter, our Earth is our home, and we must endeavor in our everyday practices to protect it. As a company, we promise to continue the endeavor to do what we can to protect our home through helping our customers maintain and protect theirs", elaborates his business partner Rune Sovndahl.

Texas, Georgia, and Florida will be the first three states to enjoy Fantastic Services business opportunities and impeccable home services. The UK brand is looking to partner up with ambitious locals seeking an opportunity to start their own business but need that extra push, help, and know-how. Fantastic Services is coming with blueprints of 25 of their most successful services to offer the local entrepreneurs.

"As an international franchise company, we're a corporation of local businesses, and that's why investing locally is so important to us. Every one of our partners is investing locally, employing locally, throughout the UK, Ireland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Australia, and now the United States," says co-founder Rune Sovndahl.

The tech-driven company is always at the forefront of the home service industry, but what really gives them an edge over the competition is the sheer amount of services they offer. With over 100 home services in their portfolio and the blueprints to successful businesses in these niches, Fantastic Services is a genuine one-stop shop for everyone trying to gain a foothold in the highly competitive industry. Their partners enjoy lucrative benefits like onboarding, ongoing training, access to their multi-million dollar technological solutions, and custom CRM system. Furthermore, they can count on over 500 in-house experts who constantly assist with marketing, sales, IT, finances, customer support, and more.

At the moment, Fantastic Services is searching for the right people who can take on the responsibility to represent their brand in their local communities. Anyone interested can find additional information at Franchise.FantasticServices.us

