Bangladeshi researchers have designed a simulated solar cell with a hole transport layer based on copper oxide and a tin sulfide absorber. It is expected to achieve an open-circuit voltage of 1.01 V, a short-circuit current of 34.19 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 85.74%.Researchers at the Pabna University of Science and Technology in Bangladesh have simulated a heterojunction thin-film solar cell based on a tin sulfide (SnS) absorber at low production costs. "Our cell could be used in thin-film modules with potential applications in either ground-mounted and rooftop PV projects," the research's ...

