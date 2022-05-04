Dynamic and Informative Education Program Set For Next Week's Food Safety Summit

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / After a two-year hiatus from the live event, the Food Safety Summit will gather over 1,500 food safety professional who will have access to five certificate courses, three full days of education sessions, 150+ vendors showcasing the newest and most innovative food safety solutions and several networking opportunities. This live event will take place Tuesday, May 10 through Thursday, May 12, 2022 with pre-event certificate courses taking place on Monday, May 9th all at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

The event will kick off with a Mock Civil Trial 2.0with Shawn Stevens and Joel Chappelle from the Food Industry Counsel arguing a large-scale foodborne illness outbreak with the audience deliberating the case and issuing a final verdict. General sessions include the keynote presentation focusing on The Future of Food Safety Culture: Commitment and Collaboration with speakers from FDA, DOJ and Publix Super Markets; the Summit's Annual Town Hall with leaders from FDA, USDA, CDC, and AFDO; and an interactive closing session In the Trenches with Sanitation: Challenges and Key Learning from Solving Problems in the Field. On Monday, May 9, the Summit will kick off with five certificate courses focused on Intentional Adulteration, Environmental Sampling, HACCP, Food Fraud Prevention, and Certified Professional-Food Safety.

"On behalf of BNP Media, the Food Safety Summit, and Food Safety Magazine, we are looking forward to welcoming the food safety community back to Rosemont for the first in-person event since 2019. For 24 years, the Food Safety Summit has gathered leading subject matter experts from various backgrounds to learn the most effective solutions, evaluate the latest technology, and network with like-minded peers. This year, we are returning to an in-person meeting after two successful (but distanced) years in a virtual environment and we are confident, our attendees and exhibitors will find the chance to reconnect with one another face-to-face worthwhile," said Stacy Atchison, Publisher, Food Safety Magazine, producers of the Summit. "Our Educational Advisory Board-comprising subject matter experts from diverse backgrounds including manufacturing, consulting, retail/foodservice, regulatory/legal, academic, and others-has prepared an outstanding education program providing solutions for today's most pressing food safety challenges."

In addition to the general sessions, the Summit will offer dozens of education sessions featuring insight from subject matter experts on such hot topics as leadership, food safety culture, the costs of foodborne illness, communicating with regulators, supply chain, tech-enabled traceability, virtual auditing tools, cybersecurity, food safety management systems, and a number of others. Visit https://www.food-safety.com/food-safety-summit/agenda for the sessions and speakers.

"We have developed a stellar education program which will offer many new speakers from EG America, Feeding America, Consumer Brands Association, Institute of Food Technologists, McDonald's, Butterball, Del Monte Fresh Produce, BrightFarms, Stop Foodborne Illness, Frick Quality Meats, and many returning speakers," added Atchison. "We invite our attendees to take advantage of the numerous networking opportunities we've built into the program to reconnect with peers, and also to make new connections with top solutions providers in the Exhibit Hall."

The Exhibit Hall will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30am - 2:30pm and will feature Gold Sponsor Purell; Silver Sponsors Intertek Alchemy and InstantRecall; and Bronze Sponsors Infor, Redzone and Zenput. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from technology companies in the Tech Tent and attend live sponsored education sessions on the Solutions Stage with informative presentations from Spartan, Millipore Sigma, FoodChain ID, Enviro Tech, SafetyChain Software, ThinkIQ, CMX, and FoodLogiIQ, as well as Solutions Stage presentations by bioMerieux, Controland, Eagle Protect PBC, LUBRIPLATE Lubricants Company, NSF International, GOJO Industries, Valor Manufacturing Training, Xcluder, Bruker, Contec, Professional, Kestrel Tellevate LLC, Registrar Corp., and others.

There are several networking events including the welcome reception on Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. On Wednesday evening from 5:30-7:00 p.m., the Food Safety Summit will be hosting an evening reception to support Feeding America, where the Summit will match every dollar donated to support hunger relief in America. For more information and updates for the 2022 event, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. For access to the full program and for attendee registration, visit https://www.food-safety.com/food-safety-summit.

The Food Safety Summit is owned and produced by Food Safety Magazine (www.food-safety.com) and BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@foodsafetysummit.com

SOURCE: Food Safety Summit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700015/Dynamic-and-Informative-Education-Program-Set-For-Next-Weeks-Food-Safety-Summit