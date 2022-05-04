Razom for Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, and U.S. Ukrainian Activists are jointly holding a press conference Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m. in front of the White House. This press conference will be held in partnership with organizations spanning ethnic, religious, and human rights communities and constituencies in the U.S and will feature special guest appearances. Leaders of Polish, Baltic, Syrian, Afghan, Jewish, Muslim, and human rights organizations will make their remarks alongside representatives of Razom and other Ukrainian-American organizations, including Klara Z. Wisniewska of the Polish American Congress, Zaher Sahloul of MedGlobal, and others. The press conference will focus on the strategic and moral importance of supporting Ukraine as well as the supplemental appropriation that was requested by the Presidential Administration on April 28, 2022.

"By uniting Americans from an array of diverse communities across religious and ethnic lines, we underline the importance of solidarity. The fact that the terror and barbarity being afflicted on Ukrainians resonates with the experiences of so many is nothing short of tragedy," said Mariya Soroka, Razom Co-Founder and Advocacy Lead. "Our aim in bringing together these communities many of whom share experiences of oppression, violence, and war at the hands of a russian regime at different iterations in its history is to demonstrate that the people of the United States categorically and unequivocally stand in support of justice and freedom for Ukrainians."

Additionally, Razom will be announcing its intent to launch the American Coalition for Ukraine and deliver a Joint Statement on the Emergency Supplemental Appropriation for Ukraine on this occasion of cross-cultural and interreligious unity. For the full statement, see here: https://razomforukraine.org/joint-statement-on-inter-community-support-for-ukraine/

Razom and partners welcome anyone who resonates with the statement and goals of the coalition to join.

ABOUT RAZOM

Razom, which means "together" in Ukrainian, is committed to building a prosperous Ukraine. The organization believes deeply in the enormous potential of dedicated volunteers around the world united by a single mission: building a more prosperous Ukraine. Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do. In this time of need, they have created the Razom Emergency Response which is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Razom's procurement and logistics teams are made up of a trusted volunteer network they've nurtured since 2014 and partner organizations worldwide. Razom is also working with governments and embassies on helping to establish humanitarian corridors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005797/en/

Contacts:

Reporters may contact

Nonna Tsiganok

240-899-3717

nonna@razomforukraine.org