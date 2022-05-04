Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 16:22
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, May 4

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date:4 May 2022
Name of applicant:The Diverse Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:From: 3 November 2021 to 3 May 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under
scheme(s) from previous return:		32,404,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any
increase has been applied for):		0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Less: Number of securities issued/
allotted under scheme(s) during period
(see LR3.5.7G):		475,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Name of contact:Nezia Morgan
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477500

End of Announcement

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.