Cambridge Global: Extensive Investigation Clears David Friend of Claims of Bigoted Conduct

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / After a thorough independent investigation by the Columbia Broadcasting System, Inc. (CBS), allegations against David Friend of sexist, racist, and homophobic professional misconduct were found to be without merit, and the termination of Mr. Friend was determined to be "without cause."

David Friend served as Senior Vice President of local news for the CBS Stations. In January 2021, Mr. Friend was placed on administrative leave alongside Peter Dunn, the CBS Station president, after accusations of alleged sexist, racist, and homophobic behavior within the workplace surfaced. While the investigation was ongoing, Mr. Friend was terminated from his role. Following the conclusion of the investigation, the network determined that Mr. Friend had not engaged in such misconduct and that his termination was "without cause."

"I'm grateful to have my name cleared of these allegations. This has been a long ordeal, and certainly not an easy one, for me or my family, but I also knew how important it was for CBS to get this process right. The workplace should be a safe space, and I'm grateful to CBS for conducting such a thorough investigation. I'm proud of the work I did at CBS; the truth that we spent all those years fighting for prevailed again. I'm also thankful for all the relationships that I built at CBS, and I appreciate those who reached out to show their support. You meant the world to me, and I spent every day fighting for you," said David Friend.

Over David Friend's 14-year career at CBS, the decorated news executive won an Emmy for his team's coverage of Superstorm Sandy, as well as numerous New York State Broadcasters and Long Island Folio awards. The Investigative series, "Forgotten Families," which shined a light on the cruel and corrupt treatment of working homeless families by the NYC Dept of Homelessness, earned a nomination for a DuPont Columbia Award. In 2010, Mr. Friend was named News Director of the Year by B+C/Multichannel News.

David Friend was known for running a tight ship. In less than 5 years, he took WCBS from last to first or second in market ratings on a consistent basis. He accomplished this with merit-based personnel choices and a leadership style focused on excellence. In 2018, in recognition of his over 25 years of outstanding accomplishments in the New York market, he was inducted into the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle.

David M. Pohl, attorney for Mr. Friend, gave the following statement: "We are pleased that the investigation has concluded, and appreciate CBS's commitment to uncovering the truth. The process overseen by the independent investigator was professional, thorough, and conclusive. We were always confident that the false claims made against David Friend, including in news media, would be proven meritless, and that his track record supported his reputation as an even-handed leader who championed his employees."

Proskauer Rose LLP, an international law firm headquartered in New York City, conducted the independent investigation.

