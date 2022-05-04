The "Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Epidemiology Perspective

The Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

The Primary Biliary Cirrhosis report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Primary Biliary Cirrhosis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

The report provides the segmentation of the Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

Cases of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis by Mutation Types

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Primary Biliary Cirrhosis?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Primary Biliary Cirrhosis epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

What would be the total number of patients of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis across the 7MM during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis?

What are the currently available treatments of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

3. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Treatment and Management

6.2. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oy3lmw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005845/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900