Partnership to unify spatial staining and imaging with A.I. analysis technologies in end-to-end solution for researchers studying cancer and other diseases.

Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, and Visiopharm, a company developing A.I.-driven precision pathology software today announced a new partnership that will unite staining and imaging with A.I. analysis capabilities. Under the partnership, the companies will co-market a complete end-to-end solution that offers hyperplex immunofluorescence staining, image acquisition, and subsequent analysis with deep learning.

The combined offering will include Lunaphore's COMET, which can perform automated, hyperplex immunofluorescence staining and imaging, and Visiopharm's Oncotopix Discovery, an easy-to-use deep learning solution for tissue-based cancer research. COMET and Oncotopix Discovery are compatible natively, and the combined offering provides an all-encompassing, interoperable spatial biology and data analysis solution for researchers.

Visiopharm is a world leader in A.I.-driven precision pathology software with over two decades experience pioneering innovation in digital pathology and partnering with the most recognized names in tissue-based disease research. With the launch of Oncotopix Discovery, the most robust version of their respected research image analysis software platform to date, Visiopharm brings the power of deep learning to all. Oncotopix Discovery allows any scientist, not just image analysis experts, to use their understanding of tissue morphology to train an A.I. deep learning APP to get accurate and reproducible data. The software also features the Multiplex Phenotyping module, an essential tool for investigating the tumor microenvironment revealed by staining platforms such as Lunaphore's COMET.

"The technology for staining and imaging multiplexed images is improving rapidly. However, the challenge is how to make sense of what is there," says James Mansfield, Senior Vice President, Research Business Development at Visiopharm. "How do we interpret highplex staining in a way that not only reveals meaningful insights but does so accurately and reproducibly? That has been our focus from the beginning in developing our Multiplex Phenotyping module. We give researchers a beginning-to-end solution to create a cell phenotype map of the tissue microenvironment and then a set of helpful visualization tools like t-SNE plots and matrixes to verify and interpret the data."

"That is where we see a powerful synergy between Visiopharm and Lunaphore," Mansfield continued. "We are both interested in arming researchers with tools to conduct spatial biology analysis that deliver reproducible results. This is essential for true advancement to be made in both basic and especially translational studies."

With superior tissue profiling capabilities, the COMET platform allows a multiplex analysis of up to 40 separate spatial markers per tissue slide without human intervention. COMET has a wide range of research applications across immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and infectious diseases.

"Our partnership with Visiopharm allows us to create a unified technology solution that can enhance our understanding of cancer pathology," said Déborah Heintze, Chief Marketing Officer of Lunaphore. "By combining our leading spatial biology platform with Visiopharm's deep learning capabilities, this collaboration can make it easier for laboratories to adopt and integrate spatial biology solutions for their research."

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

About Visiopharm

Visiopharm is a world leader in AI-driven precision pathology software. Their pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts in academic institutions, biopharmaceutical industry, and diagnostic centers. AI-based image analysis and tissue mining tools support research and drug development research worldwide, while CE-IVD APPs support primary diagnostics. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, Visiopharm delivers tissue data mining tools, precision results, and workflows.

Visiopharm was founded in 2002 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses and countless users in more than 40 countries. The company headquarters are in Denmark's Medicon Valley, with offices in Sweden, England, Germany, Netherlands and United States.

