Trintech, Inc.: Trintech and IQ BackOffice Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Organizations to Optimize Finance and Accounting Processes

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, and IQ BackOffice, a global leader in financial process automation and business process outsourcing, today announce a strategic partnership focused on enabling finance and accounting (F&A) teams to reduce business-process costs while optimizing process effectiveness and efficiencies. By centralizing critical F&A operations in Trintech's Adra Suite, businesses will also gain the ability to continually capture, validate, and provide timely and accurate financial data necessary for reporting. As a result of this partnership, IQ BackOffice will offer Trintech's Adra Suite as part of its financial solution portfolio for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

A key focus of this partnership will be helping organizations save time and reduce risk in the transaction matching process. With Adra, IQ BackOffice customers can set up match scenarios and deploy intelligent rules to automatically review one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many matching. This significantly reduces the time and effort to reconcile 3rd-party Delivery Service reconciliations.

"IQ BackOffice is excited to leverage Trintech's Adra Suite for collaboration, reconciliation and automation of our best practice accounting services allowing us to meet and exceed our clients' needs," said Ken Johnson, VP of Business Development at IQ BackOffice. "For example, a recent extension of our offering is our 3rd-Party Delivery Reconciliation Service offering for the restaurant industry. Adra Matcher allows us to highlight revenue discrepancies between the restaurant, delivery partners and the bank to resolve them. These services provide restaurants with the visibility and control they need while supporting reduction in exceptions over time."

Just some of the many benefits finance & accounting departments will gain include:

Focusing only on exceptions

Utilizing automated multi-way matching (3-way, 4-way, etc.) that scales with business growth

Saving time by continuously processing transactions so they don't pile up

Seamlessly importing new data types and sources

Recording all activities in an audit-ready format

Illuminating potential mismatches and generating exception reports that mitigate risk

"As the finance and accounting outsourcing market continues to rapidly grow, Trintech is helping these firms scale their operations, increase efficiency and improve client collaboration," said Russ Hubbard, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. "By partnering with Trintech, IQ BackOffice will be able to pivot resources away from mundane close processes and dynamically enable their clients to address key strategic business needs with agility."

With this strategic partnership, both IQ BackOffice and Trintech are looking forward to further developing their partnership and creating a framework for onboarding future IQ BackOffice clients. To learn more about the partnership between Trintech and IQ BackOffice, please reach out to the sales team directly by contacting: sales@trintech.com or sales@iqbackoffice.com .

About Trintech

Trintech Inc. combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About IQ BackOffice

IQ BackOffice is the leader in finance and accounting process automation and outsourcing, offering 99.97% quality and up to 70% cost savings to large and mid-sized enterprises. Our solutions enable companies to automate and streamline the complex financial processes they manage. IQ BackOffice's services, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, managed payroll and general accounting, leverage existing accounting systems to drive increased efficiency while reducing risk. Clients range from mid-sized to multi-billion dollar public and private companies in industries such as restaurant and hospitality, manufacturing and distribution, retail, entertainment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, professional services and more.

