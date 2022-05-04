Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Lang & Schwarz
04.05.22
17:24 Uhr
2,250 Euro
-2,250
-100,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
04.05.2022 | 17:13
Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds

DJ Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds 04-May-2022 / 17:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit announces payment OF the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds

Krasnodar, Russia (May 04, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of the 5th coupon yield against bonds, the nominal value of such exchange-traded bonds and their redemption.

Please be informed that PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 5th coupon yield payment (02.11.2021 - 03.05.2022) against bonds in the amount of 344,100,000 rubles and the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the B?-003?-04 series.

Exchange-traded bonds of the B?-003?-04 series were repaid on May 04, 2022 due occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Decision on securities issue.

Parameters of the bond issue 

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" 
                  of the B?-003?-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, 
                  placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification 
                  number 
Type of securities:         4-60525-?-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number 
                  (ISIN) RU000A100ZS3 ("bonds of the B?-003?-04 series"). 
 
 
Identification number of the    4B02-04-60525-P-003P as of October 29, 2019 
securities issue and the date of 
its assignment: 
 
 
 
 
 
Information on payments against bonds of the B?-003?-04 series 
                  Payment for the 5th coupon yield       Payment for the nominal value 
                  344,100,000 rubles excluding tax and other 
The total payment amount:      deductions                  10,000,000,000 rubles 
 
The amount of payment against one  34.41 (thirty four rubles 41 kopecks) rubles 1,000 rubles (one thousand rubles) 
bond:                per each bond                 per each bond 
The total number of bonds against  10,000,000 bonds 
which the payment is made: 
The method of payment:       Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash 
                  settlement 
 
The date of the obligation     May 4, 2022 
fulfilment: 
 
 
                  100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). 
The share (as a percentage) of the 
performed obligation in the total 
amount obligation: 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  159612 
EQS News ID:  1343781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2022 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
