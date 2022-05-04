ActivePure Medical and HealthFirst Announce Distribution Agreement for the Next Generation in Air Purification

Leading Infection Control Company Will Help Dental and Medical Practitioners Enhance and Maintain Safer and Cleaner Environments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / ActivePure Medical LLC, the healthcare division of ActivePure Technologies LLC, today announced a new agreement with HealthFirst - a leading provider of emergency readiness, infection control, medical waste, and regulatory compliance solutions for dental and medical professionals. HealthFirst will distribute the company's gold standard indoor air purification products, helping to ensure a safer practice environment.

ActivePure's patented technology continuously produces and propels oxidizing molecules into occupied indoor spaces. These molecules seek out and reduce pathogens in the air whenever and wherever they enter a practice's space. Testing information can be found on ActivePure Medical's website.

ActivePure's products offered by HealthFirst include three plug-and-play portable solutions and one HVAC induct-installed solution, all of which are automated and California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards:

ActivePure Medical Guardian, an FDA-Cleared Class II Medical Device;

ActivePure Beyond Guardian;

ActivePure Surface & Air Guardian; and

ActivePure Induct Guardian.

"ActivePure Medical believes that HealthFirst is the best industry partner to help accelerate the use of our technology among healthcare professionals," said Dan Marsh, president of ActivePure Medical. "We know how important it is for offices to work safely and to serve their patients with important dental and medical services. With ActivePure Technology, we can help foster environments that patients can be encouraged to visit, and motivate them to keep routine preventive exams, whether it is with their doctor or dentist."

In addition to having access to ActivePure Medical's products, HealthFirst customers will have access to HealthFirst's OnTraq platform, which uses smart automation to link directly to solutions that simplify tracking, reporting, compliance management, and automated replenishment of replacement components, including those from ActivePure.

"HealthFirst is committed to delivering the gold standard in infection prevention solutions that customers can rely on to provide safe and clean environments for patients and staff," said Earl Greene, vice president and general manager, Henry Schein's Kitting, Infection Prevention, Compliance and Services (KICS) Group, which includes HealthFirst. "Our relationship with ActivePure Medical helps strengthen our unique infection prevention portfolio, reinforces our commitment to selecting innovative technologies, and advances our position as a market leader in the category of infection control."

HealthFirst is a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC: Nasdaq), the world's largest provider of healthcare products and solutions to dental and medical professionals.

To learn more about ActivePure Medical and to review testing data, visit ActivePureMedical.com.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:

ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure designed these medical-grade, automated, and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections. The ActivePure powered units have been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory and healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

