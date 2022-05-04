DGAP-News: SWAC/OECD
People in Africa's Cities Benefit from Better Socio-Economic Outcomes and Standards of Living, According to New Report
Approximately 30% of Africa's per capita GDP growth over the last 20 years has been due to urbanisation and the agglomeration economies generated
PARIS, France, May 4, 2022/APO Group/ - Urbanisation in Africa contributes to better economic outcomes and higher standards of living, with cities notably outperforming national averages across most socioeconomic indicators including the share of skilled jobs, wages, education and access to service and infrastructure, according to a new report https://bit.ly/381UWs0.
Produced by the Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC/OECD) in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa's Development Dynamics 2022 (https://bit.ly/3OZ3TmE) The Economic Power of Africa's Cities analyses data from four million individuals and firms in 2 600 cities across 34 African countries. It offers the most extensive assessment of the impact of Africa's cities on social and economic outcomes.
Speaking at the virtual launch, Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, SWAC Honorary President and CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, said: "Africa's cities […] have maintained their economic performance despite growing by 500 million people over the last 30 years, providing several hundred million people with better jobs and improved access to services and infrastructure. This in a context of very limited public support and investment is probably one of the most underappreciated achievements of African cities."
In her welcome remarks, Edlam Yemeru, acting Director of ECA's Gender, Poverty and Social Policy Division, said: "Africa's urbanisation is a game-changer. The shift is not just demographic but is also reshaping economic and social outcomes substantially. Cities must therefore be placed at the core of national economic policymaking."
Key findings:
Nevertheless, the report notes that economic and political constraints continue to limit the potential of cities to contribute more meaningfully to economic growth and social development, running the risk of leaving many people behind. It further identifies an urgent need for timely data and new locally tailored approaches to meet the existing and emerging challenges of African cities.
Against this backdrop, the report proposes actions that policy makers can take to maximise the benefits of urbanisation and unlock the full economic potential of Africa's cities:
