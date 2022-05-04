Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked"
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 
Tradegate
04.05.22
16:59 Uhr
0,504 Euro
+0,129
+34,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4940,51318:13
0,4850,51017:00
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2022 | 17:53
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in PGS due to subsequent offering (136/22)

The Board of PGS ASA (PGS) has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting
(EGM), scheduled for May 27, 2022 approves a subsequent offering of up to 38
155 803 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The
subscription price is NOK 3.70 per share. The Exdate is today, May 4, 2022.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in PGS (PGS, PGSN). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1066079
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
