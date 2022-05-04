NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in PGS due to subsequent offering (136/22)

The Board of PGS ASA (PGS) has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for May 27, 2022 approves a subsequent offering of up to 38 155 803 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 3.70 per share. The Exdate is today, May 4, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in PGS (PGS, PGSN). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1066079