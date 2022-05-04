Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Norsk Hydro ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Norsk Hydro ASA
(NHY, NO0005052605) published on February 22, 2022 and may be subject to
change. 

NHY will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 2 per share,
effective May 11, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1063929
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
