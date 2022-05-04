Flair Airlines to Launch Service from Kitchener-Waterloo to Montreal

Service to Montreal from Kitchener-Waterloo begins July 7

Flights will be non-stop, twice weekly, and starting at $29

New route is part of Flair's recent base expansion at Region of Waterloo International Airport

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, continues its growth in Kitchener-Waterloo with the announcement of service to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport. The non-stop route will connect Kitchener-Waterloo to Montreal twice weekly. Flair has recently announced a base expansion at Region of Waterloo International Airport, and today's announcement is part of the expansion.

Beginning on July 7, passengers can travel twice weekly between the two cities.

"Kitchener-Waterloo continues to be an important market for Flair, and we look forward to starting service to Montreal from the airport," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We know the importance of accessible and affordable travel and with fares starting at $29, we're excited to offer even more choice to residents of Kitchener-Waterloo."

"Montreal has long been one of our community's top Canadian destinations. In 2020 more than 85,700 residents travelled to Montreal by air to conduct business, study, vacation, or visit family," said Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo. "This new service will enhance the ability for local companies and institutions to attract talent and provide residents with more convenient travel options to Montreal. We look forward to welcoming Flair's non-stop service to Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport."

Flair's recent base announcement includes an additional aircraft to be based out of the airport, offering the option of new destinations for passengers.

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $29 to Montreal from Kitchener-Waterloo. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

