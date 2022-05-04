UrgentMED Opens Second Brentwood Urgent Care Location to Provide Efficient and Accessible Healthcare to LA Residents

New Clinic Will Offer Greater Healthcare Access and a Patient-Centered Approach to Southern California Community

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / UrgentMED, a leader in revolutionizing the healthcare experience, will launch its 37th location in Brentwood, Los Angeles to provide urgent care to Southern California residents. The additional Brentwood location will offer local residents the same frictionless and patient-centered experience that people have come to expect from UrgentMED. UrgentMED - Brentwood is conveniently located at 11860 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

With more than 70 doctors and 400 staff members across their 37 Southern California locations, UrgentMED is a convenient one-stop shop for individuals seeking state-of-the-art care at a fraction of the cost. With its superior same-day service and comprehensive in-house capabilities, UrgentMED provides top-notch care with little to no wait time.

"At UrgentMED, we believe in making healthcare accessible without cutting corners," said Shamim Wu, COO, UrgentMED. "An excellent patient experience is our top priority, whether we are treating unplanned or routine medical needs. The new Brentwood location is part of our mission to change the face of healthcare in California, one patient-centered clinic at a time."

With its top-of-the-line equipment and testing, the Brentwood clinic will have the capacity to diagnose and treat medical issues that require diagnostic laboratory testing, surgical and non-surgical procedures, routine examinations, workers' compensation, radiology services, COVID-19 testing, in-house medications, durable medical equipment, and physical therapy services. In order to provide timely and accessible urgent care, the walk-in clinic will be open weekdays from 8am-8pm and weekends from 9am-5pm. And in an effort to be accessible, UrgentMED accepts most PPO and HMO insurances, as well as Medicare. For more information on services, please call (747) 326-0002.

Since 2007, UrgentMED has been revolutionizing the healthcare industry with their patient-centered approach.

