Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additions to its Board of Directors. The Company will appoint two (2) new Directors, including Mr. Wesley Hanson and Mr. Nigel Lees. In addition, Mr. Warren Bates will become a strategic consultant to the Company.

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, interim President & CEO stated, "We are pleased that Wes Hanson and Nigel Lees have agreed to bring their considerable experience and leadership to the Board and that Mr. Warren Bates will consult to the Company as we continue to develop our Tower Mountain Gold property towards a Tier 1 resource."

Wesley C. (Wes) Hanson P. Geo. has worked continuously in the mining and mineral exploration sector for forty years. An experienced exploration geologist, his early career included being a member of professional teams that found, developed and operated over a half dozen, high grade, underground gold discoveries. Being a member of these small, interdisciplinary team provided an opportunity to round up his professional experience, serving in the engineering, maintenance, metallurgical and mining departments both as a labourer and eventually, in supervisory roles. As a result, Mr. Hanson offers a wealth of hands-on practical experience with a strong background on mineral exploration, resource and reserve estimation and project evaluation. Later in his career, Mr. Hanson was part of teams that evaluated, designed and constructed several low grade, large tonnage open pit mines in the Yukon, Nevada, Chile and Brazil. He served in senior management positions with Kinross Gold and Western Goldfields (Newgold) where he was primarily engaged in technical supervision, project design and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Hanson served as President and CEO of Noront Resources from 2009 through 2012, supervising the initial mineral resource estimates for nickel and chromite and securing over C$75.0 million in capital funding. He is passionate about the importance of environmental and social governance at all stages of mineral exploration. Mr. Hanson is currently Vice President Exploration with Unigold, where he has supervised exploration of the Neita Concession since 2013.

Wes is a graduate of Mount Allison University (BSc. Geology) and is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Nigel Lees has over thirty years' experience in merchant and investment banking in the U.K. and Canada. His career in Canada commenced with RBC Dominion Securities as a research analyst. During his career in Canada, he has been a partner and director of several investment dealers and has assisted in financing companies in the process of going public on the Canadian stock exchanges.

He has served as a member of the Listing Committee of the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as an officer and board member of several publicly listed junior mining companies. He was the founder and past director of TVX Gold Inc., a significant North and South American gold producer, which merged with Kinross Gold in 2003. He served as a director of Yamana Gold Inc for seventeen years until 2020, where he served as the Chairman of the compensation committee. He served as CEO of Sage Gold Inc. until 2018. Most recently Mr. Lees co-founded a private mining exploration company, New Break Resources, whose principal exploration properties are in Nunavut, Canada's vast northern territory.

Warren Bates graduated from University of Manitoba in 1985, with an Honours B. Sc. (Geology). His work experience includes 20-years 1985-2005) with Vista Gold (previously Granges Inc.) where he held successive positions from Project Geologist to Regional Manager and finally Vice President Exploration. Mr. Bates held the position as VP Exploration for Pelangio Exploration for an additional 12-years. His experience includes greenfields to mine site exploration in greenstone gold, epithermal gold and porphyry copper exploration, reserve and resource definition. Warren has worked all over Canada, the USA, Latin America and Africa, and is presently a consultant geologist.

About White Metal Resources Corp.

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The Company's Flagship Property is the Tower Mountain Gold Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Scott Jobin-Bevans"

Interim President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Scott Jobin-Bevans

White Metal Resources Corp.

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 4A8

M:+1-647-405-3632

scott.jb@caraclecreek.com

Elliot Strashin, Director

P:+1-416-504-0077 ext. 22

elliot@strashindevelopments.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122793