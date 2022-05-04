Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
04.05.2022 | 20:13
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema increases effective stake in Etalon Group to 48.8%

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema increases effective stake in Etalon Group to 48.8%

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema increases effective stake in Etalon Group to 48.8% 04-May-2022 / 20:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema increases effective stake in Etalon Group to 48.8%

Moscow, Russia - 4 May 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation", or together with its subsidiaries and affiliates the "Group") announces that the non-deliverable swap agreement concluded in May 2021 between Sistema and a financial partner with respect to global depositary receipts of Etalon Group PLC (the "GDRs") was terminated. The Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC thereby acquired 72,854,619 GDRs for a total of RUB 4.5 billion, and the Group's effective stake in Etalon Group PLC increased to 48.8%.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 159620 
EQS News ID:  1343945 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2022 13:40 ET (17:40 GMT)

